Shooting contests return to live events

The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission Youth Shooting Sports Program tournaments are back on.

“We’re going to have a season with live tournaments,” said Jimmy Self, who runs the program. “We don’t know that many details, what will be allowed with the mandates and all that stuff shaking out. We’ll just see how it goes. We have more than a month and a half before we start the regionals. We have a plan, we’re just hoping things continue to ease up.”

Regionals for the four quadrants of the state, and the state tournament, will be held at the Arkansas Game and Fish Foundation shooting sports complex in Jacksonville.

The rules of shooting sports, Self said, easily fall in line for social distancing. Shooters are at least nine feet apart at their shooting stations. They can shoot without wearing their masks. The plan is to require masks on their way to the shooting stations and after leaving them, if current mask protocols are still in effect for the tournaments.

The question still up in the air is whether fans will be able to attend, if protocols will allow for a parent, both parents, other family and fans. Self said the shooting stations are 50-75 feet away from the spectating areas.

The program has already dispersed this spring’s supplies to the various teams. All schools competing had a March 1 deadline to submit regional entry forms.

The program aims to get new teams started and more kids involved for next year, Self said. For information contact Self at 501-259-4870, visit the website at www.agfc.com/ayssp or send email to james.self@agfc.ar.gov.