Shot fired, Confederate flag stolen, Little Rock cemetery reports

by Ashton Eley | Today at 7:03 a.m.
FILE — A Little Rock Police Department vehicle is shown in this Jan. 26, 2021 file photo.

Oakland & Fraternal Historic Cemetery Park reported a shot fired into the office and a Confederate flag stolen over the weekend, according to a Little Rock Police Department incident report.

It is unknown if the two incidents at the cemetery on Barber Street in Little Rock are related, according to the report made around 9:40 a.m. Monday.

The shot fired by an unknown suspect into the west window of the office building happened some time between 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Monday, cemetery Sexton John Rains told police.

The bullet hit the wall and no one was at work during this time, Rains said.

The Confederate flag was stolen around 1:50 p.m. Sunday at the site of the mass grave of 900 unidentified Confederate soldiers. About 20 cameras are set up in the Confederate section of the cemetery and a suspect was caught on film. According to the police report, he appears to be a middle-aged white man, bald, with glasses and a goatee.

"Officers circulated the area with negative results," according to the report.

Rains said he doesn't know if the incidents are related but thinks it's a weird coincidence both happened on the same weekend, possibly the same day.

In July, vandals spray-painted "Black Lives Matter," "F* Trump" and other phrases on an obelisk marking the burial of the soldiers.

Mujera Benjamin Lungaho, 30, of North Little Rock was arrested in September as a primary suspect in the investigation of the vandalism and charged with felony criminal mischief and felony desecration of a grave marker.

