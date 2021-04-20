State Capitol news in brief

Commerce appropriation

A bill that would grant spending authority for the state Department of Commerce in the fiscal year starting July 1 failed to clear the Arkansas Senate on Monday.

The Senate’s 20-8 vote on Senate Bill 132 fell seven votes short of the 27 votes required for approval.

Sen. Trent Garner, R-El Dorado, urged senators to vote against the appropriation, saying he has lost confidence in Commerce Secretary Mike Preston and Preston should be replaced.

S e n . B o b B a l l i n ge r, R-Ozark, urged senators to vote against the appropriation because the department’s Arkansas Economic Development Commission operates an office in China.

Garner’s bill that would have barred the commission from having an office in China previously failed to clear the House Agriculture, Forestry and Economic Development Committee.

In last year’s fiscal session, the Joint Budget Committee rejected Garner’s proposal to close the office after Preston said the department already planned to trim the office’s budget from $285,000 to $125,000 a year, starting in July, and employ an American citizen as a liaison in China.

Monday afternoon, Gov. Asa Hutchinson said, “Mike Preston is one of the most successful economic developers in the nation, and Arkansas is fortunate to have him at the helm of the Department of Commerce.

“The Senate should approve the appropriation bill, and I am confident that will happen,” the Republican governor said in a written statement.

— Michael R. Wickline

Allport dissolution

The Senate approved a bill aimed at prodding Attorney General Leslie Rutledge’s office to file a lawsuit to dissolve the small community of Allport in Lonoke County.

The Senate voted 31-2 to approve House Bill 1627 by Rep. Richard Womack, R-Arkadelphia, sending the bill to the governor.

The bill would enable the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee to require the attorney general to appear before the committee to explain if the office does not ask a court to dissolve a municipal corporation as required under state law within 30 days of the receipt of a notification from the audit committee. It also would allow the audit committee to recommend measures to the budget committee or other committees to address the failure of the attorney general to file pleadings.

Act 712 of 2017 — sponsored by now-Senate President Pro Tempore Jimmy Hickey, R-Texarkana — created a procedure for the revocation of a municipal corporation that doesn’t comply with state municipal accounting law.

In mid-September, the Legislative Joint Auditing Committee voted to begin the process of revoking All-port’s charter under Act 712. The committee authorized the notification of the attorney general and the governor. Act 712 requires the attorney general’s office, based on that notification, to file pleadings in the 6th Judicial Circuit.

Rutledge spokeswoman Amanda Priest said Monday night that the attorney general’s office has been negotiating with Allport and discussed with the bill’s sponsors about “concerns and possible amendments.” “It is unfortunate that the Senate pushed through a potentially unconstitutional bill in its attempt to take the unprecedented step of eliminating this small town,” Priest said in a written statement. “The Attorney General is determining the appropriate next steps.” — Michael R. Wickline

Abortion-provider restriction

The Senate on Monday approved a bill that would prohibit public schools from engaging in any transaction with abortion providers, including accepting free instruction for students.

The Senate voted 27-5 to send House Bill 1592 by Rep. Mark Lowery, R-Maumelle, to the governor.

Proponents of the bill said the measure is in line with other laws that have been enacted that bar public entities from contracting with abortion providers and that Planned Parenthood has provided sex education instruction on topics including birth control and sexual identity in Arkansas schools.

— Michael R. Wickline

School accessibility

The House approved a bill Monday to create a committee to address schools’ compliance with the federal Americans with Disabilities Act.

House Bill 1863, by Rep. Julie Mayberry, R-Hensley, would set up the Public School Americans with Disabilities Compliance Committee, which would consist of officials from the Building Authority Division, the Division of Public School Academic Facilities and Transportation, the fire marshal’s office, the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Arkansas Association of Educational Administrators and the Arkansas Public School Research Center Inc.

The legislation would also require all public school districts to include a plan to update their facilities to ensure compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, as well as submit assessments of their facilities by Feb. 1, 2024.

The chamber sent HB1863 to the Senate on a 76-6 vote, with one lawmaker voting present.

— Rachel Herzog

Police mental health

G ov. A sa H utc h i n s o n signed legislation Monday to require police agencies in Arkansas to provide support to officers seeking mental health services after a “critical incident.” House Bill 1680, by Rep. Jay Richardson, D-Fort Smith, deals with incidents that have “a stressful impact sufficient to overwhelm a person’s usu-

