BASEBALL

Travs single-game tickets on sale April 27

The Arkansas Travelers announced Monday that single-game tickets for all home games during the month of May will go on sale April 27.

Tickets will be available to purchase online starting at 10 a.m. at travs.com.

Dickey-Stephens Park in North Little Rock will be offering both normal and socially-distanced seating for fans. Socially-distanced seating will be available in the following areas: Box level in sections 114 and 116; reserved level in sections 213, 214, 215, 216, 217 and 218; and in the berm area pod boxes.

Socially-distanced tickets are available while supplies last when single-game tickets go on sale. More tickets may become available 48 hours prior to games. Pods of 1, 2, 4 and 6 will be available for purchase in the seating bowl. Six-person pods will be available for purchase in the berm area.

The following areas will have normal (non-socially distanced) seating arrangements: Box level sections 104-113, 115, and 117-118; reserved level section 204-212; and general admission in the berm area and the beer garden.

The Travs open the season May 4 against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals. Game time is scheduled for 7:10 p.m.

Single-game tickets for games from June-September will be available for purchase at a later date.

FOOTBALL

UCA's Hudson finalist for Payton Award

University of Central Arkansas sophomore wide receiver Tyler Hudson is one of 16 finalists for the Walter Payton Award, given to the national offensive player of the year at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level.

Hudson had 50 receptions for 845 yards and 7 touchdowns last fall and posted four 100-yard receiving games. He added 15 punt returns for 119 yards and another touchdown.

The Payton Award is named for the late Pro Football Hall of Famer Walton Payton. The winner will be announced May 15.

Rochell earns finalist nod for Buchanan Award

UCA cornerback Robert Rochell was named as one of 18 finalists for the Buck Buchanan Award on Monday.

The Buchanan Award is presented to the national defensive player of the year at the FCS level.

Rochell, who is expected to be selected in next week's NFL Draft and was invited to the Senior Bowl in January, had 27 tackles, including 19 unassisted, along with 3 pass breakups, a forced fumble and fumble recovery last season.

The winner will be announced May 15.

UAPB's Gamble up for Robinson Award

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Coach Doc Gamble has been named a finalist for the Eddie Robinson Award as FCS National Coach of the Year.

In his first season as head coach, Gamble has led the Golden Lions to a 4-0 record and a Southwestern Athletic Conference West Division championship, the school's first since 2012.

Gamble is one of 16 finalists for the award, which will be announced May 4.

TENNIS

Arkansas men win SEC Tournament opener

The Arkansas men's tennis team swept Vanderbilt 4-0 in the opening round of the SEC Tournament on Monday at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville.

Melvin Manuel and Adrien Burdet earned a 6-2 victory over Macsen Sisam and Adam Sraberg, while Nico Rousset and Alex Reco clinched the doubles point with a 6-4 win.

In singles play, Burdet downed Sisam 6-3, 6-2. Aleksa Bucan quickly followed with a win over Max Freeman, 6-2, 6-1. Rousset capped off the day with a 6-1, 6-4 victory over Jeremie Casabon to complete the sweep for Arkansas.

The Razorbacks advance to face Kentucky at 3 p.m. today.

GOLF

UCA tied for second in Southland championship

The University of Central Arkansas women's golf team is tied for second place after the first round Monday of the Southland Conference championship at the Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.

UCA is at 19-over 307, three shots behind tournament leader Sam Houston State (304).

Camila Moreno leads the Bears with a 3-over 75 and is in third place.

Pim-Orn Thitisup is tied for fourth place with a 76. Karley Whittington is tied for 12th place (78). Also, Tania Nunez is tied for 12th place (78), while Elin Kumlin is tied for 17th place (79).

ASU sixth, UALR seventh at Sun Belt tournament

The Arkansas State women's golf team shot a second-round 302 and is in sixth place among 11 teams at the Sun Belt Conference women's golf championship Monday at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Fla.

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock is in seventh place at 27-over 603.

The Red Wolves (23-over 599) are one stroke behind fifth-place Troy and two strokes behind fourth-place South Alabama. Coastal Carolina is in the lead at 14-under 562.

ASU's Elise Schultz is at 3-over 147 and is tied for 14th place. Olivia Schmidt is tied for 17th place (149), while Grayson Gladden (151) is tied for 27th place and Kayla Burke (152) is tied for 29th place.

UALR's Malena Austerslaatt is in 16th place (148) and Agatha Alesson is one shot behind her at 149. Viktoria Kmacova is tied for 34th place (154), while Sydney Scraba (155) is tied for 38th place and Kellie Gachaga (158) is tied for 46th place.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services