Super Quiz: Events of April 20

1961: The Bay of Pigs invasion of this country failed.

1946: The League of Nations dissolved and was soon replaced by this organization.

1945: He made his last trip to the surface from his bunker to award Iron Crosses.

1999: Thirteen people were killed in a massacre at this high school in Colorado.

1918: He shot down his 79th and 80th victims before his death the next day.

1810: The governor of Caracas, Venezuela, declared independence from this country.

2010: Deepwater Horizon exploded, killing 11 workers. What was it?

1653: He dissolved England's Rump Parliament.