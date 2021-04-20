Sections
Super Quiz: Events of April 20

  1. 1961: The Bay of Pigs invasion of this country failed.

  2. 1946: The League of Nations dissolved and was soon replaced by this organization.

  3. 1945: He made his last trip to the surface from his bunker to award Iron Crosses.

  4. 1999: Thirteen people were killed in a massacre at this high school in Colorado.

  5. 1918: He shot down his 79th and 80th victims before his death the next day.

  6. 1810: The governor of Caracas, Venezuela, declared independence from this country.

  7. 2010: Deepwater Horizon exploded, killing 11 workers. What was it?

  8. 1653: He dissolved England's Rump Parliament.

  9. 1534: He began his first voyage to what is now Newfoundland and Labrador.

ANSWERS:

  1. Cuba

  2. United Nations

  3. Adolf Hitler

  4. Columbine High School

  5. Manfred von Richthofen ("The Red Baron")

  6. Spain

  7. Oil drilling rig

  8. Oliver Cromwell

  9. Jacques Cartier

