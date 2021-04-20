Super Quiz: Events of April 20

1961: The Bay of Pigs invasion of this country failed.
1946: The League of Nations dissolved and was soon replaced by this organization.
1945: He made his last trip to the surface from his bunker to award Iron Crosses.
1999: Thirteen people were killed in a massacre at this high school in Colorado.
1918: He shot down his 79th and 80th victims before his death the next day.
1810: The governor of Caracas, Venezuela, declared independence from this country.
2010: Deepwater Horizon exploded, killing 11 workers. What was it?
1653: He dissolved England's Rump Parliament.
1534: He began his first voyage to what is now Newfoundland and Labrador.
ANSWERS:
Cuba
United Nations
Adolf Hitler
Columbine High School
Manfred von Richthofen ("The Red Baron")
Spain
Oil drilling rig
Oliver Cromwell
Jacques Cartier