2 students earn statewide honors

Arkansas School for Mathematics, Sciences and the Arts at Hot Springs recently announced winners from White Hall in two events.

Talana Small won fourth place in Introduction to Financial Math at the Arkansas State Future Business Leaders of America Leadership Awards. Small is among the top four competitors of each category who qualified for the FBLA National Conference, which will be held virtually later this year, according to a news release.

Arindam Deb won an honorable mention award in Health Sciences under individual student awards during the recent Arkansas State Science and Engineering Fair held virtually, according to a news release.