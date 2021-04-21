OPINION | BOTTLE SHOTS: 5 wines to prove that rosé ‘season’ never ends

I know this puts me in the minority, but I believe that rosé “season” is 365 days long. (Just wait until I get the chance to tell you why you should be serving rosé with Thanksgiving dinner.) Regardless of when you think rosé season begins, it’s safe to say that we’re currently in the midst of it, so I thought I’d share the American rosés that I’ll be drinking the most this summer. This week is all about domestic wines. We’ll cover imported rosés next week.

Bonny Doon Vin Gris de Cigare, $15

Say what you will, but any wine with a UFO on its label automatically gets bumped onto my “favorites” list. Inspired by the wines of southern France and dominated by grenache, this wine is full of strawberry candy and peach skin notes. Perfect on a warm afternoon; your fridge will be happier when it’s got a bottle of this, and so will you.

Seven Hills Winery Dry Rosé, $22

Year after year this is one of my go-to wines. Predominantly made of cabernet franc (a personal favorite grape for rosé), it shows a lovely cotton candy-like nose with grapefruit and papaya notes on the palate. Its finish is delicate and floral, in line with its enchanting Millennial Pink hue.

Teutonic Wine Co. Laurel Vineyard Rosé, $23

Teutonic Wine Co. is making some of my favorite wines to come out of Oregon in recent years, and this rosé of pinot noir is another home run for me. Look for notes of strawberry, lemon, rosewater and their iconic German-inspired bottles. Pairs best with creamy cheese, a wide-brimmed sunhat and a scantily clad pool boy.

Libertine Wines Acid Freak Rosé, $29

Hibiscus flowers and green tea aromas rise to the top of this Oregon rosé made from dolcetto and riesling in an even split. Its almost-neon color and psychedelic label set the vibe for every patio party you’ve ever wanted to attend. If you’re looking to explore what all that “natural wine” stuff is all about, start here.

Roederer Estate Brut Rosé, $35

Surely, we can at least agree that sparkling rosé season never ends? Roederer Estate is the California outpost of the Louis Roederer Champagne house. You know, the folks that make Cristal? A blend of pinot noir and chardonnay grown in California’s Anderson Valley, this wine delivers finesse without the fuss on a bed of pillowy, featherweight bubbles. File this one under “always delicious,” “pairs with everything,” and “we didn’t buy enough.”

To get a peek into the rosés that I’ve been drinking recently, follow me on Instagram at @sethebarlow, and, as always, I invite you to pick your nits with me at sethebarlowwine@gmail.com