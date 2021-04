Hot Springs, 1917: The land that all the Bathhouse Row bathhouses sat upon was leased from the federal government, which felt obligated to provide a thermal bathing option for indigents who lacked the means to pay for water treatments. By showing proof of indigence, a person would have been issued a book of tickets good for a course of 21 free baths. In 1910 the Governor Free Bath House provided a reported 200,000 baths at no charge.

