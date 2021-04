The room previously used for a community room will become bedrooms for firefighters and emergency personnel, according to Fire Chief Jack Wassman, who said the blue tape marks where walls will be erected. The mural on the west wall will be preserved with that space providing an office for firefighters. Anyone wishing to contribute material or labor to the community project remodeling the fire station may contact Fire Department personnel at 451-1111.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)