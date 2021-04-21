Burning pallets topple, spark chemical fire, destroy building

A chemical fire reportedly started by someone burning wooden pallets destroyed one commercial building and several outside covered storage units in the 3500 block of Arkansas 7 in Garland County.

About 8:30 p.m. Saturday, the Fountain Lake Fire Department responded to a chemical fire in a commercial building at 3595 Arkansas 7. The Arkansas State Police, Garland County sheriff's office, Jessieville Fire Department, Piney Fire Department, the Hot Springs Fire Department along with its hazardous-materials response team, and several other departments and agencies responded a short time later.

One structure and several outside covered storage units were already consumed by fire when firefighters arrived, said Fountain Lake Fire Chief Steven Burroughs, and it was soon discovered there were many firearms, ammunition, a large number of barrels containing unknown chemicals, boats and vehicles inside the building and inside the covered storage areas.

The fire reportedly started outside the structure, Burroughs said, adding that "an individual who rents an office on the property was burning pallets of wood and the pallets fell over and the fire transferred to the building."

Before the arrival of emergency personnel, the fire had spread from the structure behind the Floor Store and Automotive shop to the covered storage structures in the rear of the property.

Because of the presence of the exploding unknown chemicals, ammunition, barrels and fuel tanks, a defensive fire plan was initiated, Burroughs said.

"This plan was successful in protecting the adjacent businesses, storage buildings, and properties while maintaining the safest operating conditions for all emergency responders and the general public," he said.