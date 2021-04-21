Editor’s Note: At press time, the following events and meetings were known to be still scheduled. Organizers or appropriate officials are encouraged to contact Sandra Hope at shope@pbcommercial.com to make additions or changes.

Through Wednesday, April 21 Work set for U.S. 63B in Warren

Improvements to the drainage along U.S 63B in Warren will mean a temporary closure, according to news release from Arkansas Department of Transportation. Weather permitting, crews will close U.S. 63B between South Main Street (Highway 63B) and West Central Street (Highway 278B) through 5 p.m. Wednesday. Local traffic will be allowed except for the area between Burkes and Shelby streets. This closure will allow crews to replace two cross drains. Traffic will be controlled by traffic cones and signage. Details: IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.

Wednesday, April 21 Pine Bluff Commercial sets church news deadline

Church news is printed in The Commercial on Friday. The deadline to submit church announcements is noon Wednesday. Pastors, ministers or others interested in writing for the Devotional Page may also submit columns for consideration. Articles should be submitted by email to shope@pbcom mercial.com.