Caravan ban gains support of LR board

Little Rock city directors on Tuesday approved a long-awaited ordinance prohibiting caravanning, drag racing and vehicular trespass.

The newly approved measure follows repeated attempts to crack down on disruptive traffic in the city since last year, including two executive orders from Mayor Frank Scott Jr. and stepped-up police patrols.

The ordinance was approved in a voice vote.

Scott targeted vehicular caravans when he issued the emergency declarations in April 2020 and December that amended previous executive orders related to the covid-19 pandemic.

Over the past year, city directors have expressed frustration with large groups of vehicles in Little Rock traveling together or doing burnouts in parking lots. The incidents have occasionally been accompanied by reports of gunfire.

City directors in late March questioned Police Chief Keith Humphrey on his explanations related to the Police Department's efforts to stop the practice. They also questioned whether the city could be doing more when Humphrey appeared before the Board of Directors last month.

An introduction to the ordinance prepared for the meeting Tuesday cites state law that authorizes the city to regulate processions or assemblages on city streets and to adopt traffic regulations on top of existing state statutes.

The language of the measure also refers to "a significant increase in street racing and reckless driving exhibitions both in business parking lots and on public streets," calling the activities "an immediate threat to the public safety" that "disrupt the public peace."

Under the ordinance, vehicular trespass is defined as when an individual operates a vehicle "with willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property" on paved or unpaved surfaces belonging to a private business when the owner posts a warning sign that is at least 18 inches by 12 inches.

The sign must contain language explaining that trespassing is forbidden and that no access to the parking lot is allowed after the close of business, according to the ordinance.

Asked by City Director Ken Richardson about the purpose of the signage, City Attorney Tom Carpenter said its presence meant there would be no question about an individual entering or remaining on property in violation of the prohibition against trespassing.

Drag racing, observing a drag race, promoting races and riding as a passenger during a race are specifically prohibited under the ordinance.

Additionally, the ordinance tightens the city's definition for what constitutes a vehicular caravan.

Previously defined as five or more vehicles under the mayor's executive measures, the new ordinance says an individual commits the act of illegal caravanning anytime he or she travels with a group of vehicles in close proximity to one another and when any vehicle in the group commits a traffic violation.

In another vote, city directors accepted amendments to make what Carpenter on Tuesday described as a correction to a reference to a state law within the ordinance and a clarification with regard to the sentences for violations.

Asked by at-large City Director Antwan Phillips if a driver who failed to use a turn signal for a lane change while traveling as part of a funeral procession could be found in violation of the ordinance, Carpenter suggested the situation could apply, but he added, "I don't think that would be a reasonable reading of it," referring to the legislative intent of the Board of Directors.

Offenders convicted of caravanning or drag racing for the first time could be fined up to $1,000 under the framework for misdemeanors laid out in the city code, with continuous violations receiving fines of up to $500 for each day the violations continue.

In response to a question from Vice Mayor Lance Hines, Carpenter said cases would go to one of Little Rock's state district courts.

Natalie James, a local activist, told city directors that officials need to maintain the current trajectory under the mayor and the chief of police with regard to jobs and crime.

However, she argued that caravanning was not the issue and instead urged city officials to focus on other issues first. James said she opposed the ordinance.