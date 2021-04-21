Chad leader dies of battle wounds

N'DJAMENA, Chad -- Chad's president of three decades died of wounds suffered during a visit to front-line troops battling a rebel group, the military announced Tuesday, as the insurgents vowed to take the capital in what could become a violent battle for control of the oil-rich Central African nation.

The military quickly named President Idriss Deby Itno's son as the country's interim leader, capping a series of announcements made just hours after the 68-year-old Deby had been declared winner of an election that would have given him another six years in power.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6i8V5eEsrYo]

"Chad is not a monarchy. There can be no dynastic devolution of power in our country," the rebels said in a statement late Tuesday, vowing to press their fight for the capital. "The forces of the Front for Change and Concord are heading toward N'Djamena at this very moment. With confidence, but above all with courage and determination."

The circumstances of Deby's death remained murky and some observers immediately questioned the events leading up to Tuesday's announcement, raising the question of whether the military handing over power to Deby's son instead of following the constitutional provisions in place amounted to a coup. Others raised fears of violence in the days to come.

"There is a great deal of uncertainty around how events in Chad will unfold: Whether the army will stay loyal to Deby's son and continue the effort to repel the advancing rebels?" said Cameron Hudson with the Africa Center at the Atlantic Council.

Chadians fed up after 30 years of Deby's rule also could align with the calls for change, he said.

"Either scenario presents a high risk of civilian casualties and a likelihood that fleeing civilians or soldiers could export Chad's instability to neighboring states."

Deby's 37-year-old son, Mahamat, is best known as a top commander of the Chadian forces aiding a U.N. peacekeeping mission in northern Mali. The military said Tuesday that he now will head an 18-month transitional council after his father's death.

However, Chad's constitution calls for the National Assembly to step in when a president dies while in office.

The military called for calm, instituting a 6 p.m. curfew and closing the country's land and air borders as panic kept many inside their homes in the capital, N'Djamena.

"In the face of this worrying situation, the people of Chad must show their commitment to peace, to stability, and to national cohesion," Gen. Azem Bermandoa Agouma said.

The circumstances of Deby's death could not immediately be independently confirmed because the fighting is taking place in a remote area.

The government has released few details of its efforts to put down the rebellion in northern Chad, though it did announce Saturday that it had "totally decimated" one rebel column of fighters.

The rebel group later put out a statement saying fierce battles had flared Sunday and Monday. It released a list of five high-ranking military officials who it said were killed, and 10 others it said were wounded, including Chad's president.

The army said Tuesday only that Deby had fought heroically but was wounded in a battle. He was then taken to the capital where he died of unspecified wounds.

The United Nations has about 1,800 staff members in Chad and spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in New York that the U.N. was "watching the situation hour by hour."

French Defense Minister Florence Parly expressed her condolences to the Chadian people, in a news conference with her German counterpart in Paris.

"What's central to us now is that a process of democratic transition can be implemented and the stability of Chad preserved," she said.

"For the rest, she added, French authorities need "a bit more time" to analyze the situation.

Deby first came to power in 1990 when his rebel forces overthrew then-President Hissene Habre, who was later convicted of human-rights abuses at an international tribunal in Senegal.

Over the years Deby had survived numerous armed rebellions and managed to stay in power until this latest insurgency led by the Front for Change and Concord in Chad.

The rebels are believed to have armed and trained in neighboring Libya before crossing into northern Chad on April 11. Their arrival came on the same day that Chad's president sought a sixth term in an election several top opposition candidates boycotted.

Information for this article was contributed by Sam Mednick, Cara Anna, Sylvie Corbet and Jennifer Peltz of The Associated Press.

FILE - In this Wednesday, Dec. 5, 2012 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno answers questions from media after his meeting with French President Francois Hollande at the Elysee Palace, in Paris, France. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani, File)

FILE - In this Tuesday, May 2, 2006 file photo, boys walk past posters of Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno ahead of the presidential election in the capital, N'djamena, Chad. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Karel Prinsloo, File)

In this Friday, April 9, 2021 image made from video, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, center, attends his final campaign rally for the recent elections in N'Djamena, Chad. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo)

Mahamat Idriss Deby Itno, 37, the son of Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, is seen during a military broadcast announcing the death of his father on state television Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. Onscreen writing in French reads "Security - In a moment a very important communique from the General Staff of the Military - Urgent". (Tele Tchad via AP)

FILE - In this Wednesday, April 20, 2016 file photo, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno meets with U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power at the presidential palace in N'Djamena, Chad, Wednesday, April 20, 2016. Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the country's top military commander announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

Chad army spokesman General Azem Bermandoa Agouna, center, announces the death of Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, on state television Tuesday, April 20, 2021. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. Onscreen writing in French reads "General Azem Bermandoa Agouna - Spokesman of the Transitional Military Council. Declaration of the Transitional Military Council. Security - In a moment a very important communique from the General Staff of the Military - Urgent". (Tele Tchad via AP)

In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 image made from video, Chadian President Idriss Deby Itno, center, casts his vote in the recent elections in N'Djamena, Chad. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the military announced on national television and radio. (AP Photo)

FILE - In this Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2008 file photo, Chad's President Idriss Deby Itno, center-right, meets with French Defense Minister Herve Morin, center-left, in N'Djamena, Chad. Deby, who ruled the central African nation for more than three decades, was killed on the battlefield Tuesday, April 20, 2021 in a fight against rebels, the country's top military commander announced on national television and radio. (Pascal Guyot/Pool Photo via AP, File)