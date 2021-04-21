Marriage Licenses

Raymond Moore, 49, of Little Rock, and Takeysha Berry, 41, of North Little Rock.

Charlotte Dedmon, 45, of Little Rock, and Bruce Sweeney, 53, of Bryant.

Corey Peters, 41, and Lashonya Carter, 47, both of North Little Rock.

Houston Green, 42, and Cheree Avery, 42, both of Little Rock.

Rebecca Pecor, 38, and John Farison, 29, both of North Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1161 Ricco Smith v. Stephanie Heard.

21-1162 Belal Alqam v. Victoria Alqam.

21-1163 Lacie McVoy v. Gage Biehl.

21-1167 Troy Handley, Sr. v. Stephanie Smith.

21-1171 Tami Sullivan v. Wenceslao Marroquin.

21-1172 Stacey Barnhart v. Michael Barnhart.

21-1174 Jessie Dandridge v. Ronald Dandridge.

GRANTED

18-3391 Leslie Taylor v. Matt Taylor.

18-3985 Jennisha Uduezue v. Chigozie Uduezue.

20-1315 Jennifer Bailey v. Joshua Bailey.

20-2794 Thelma Lawrence v. Kelly Lawrence, Sr.

20-2876 Patton Vellance v. Jamie Vellance.

20-3148 Matthew Wilson v. Jennifer Wilson.

20-3566 Robert Williams v. LaPorcha Perry.

20-3580 Darlene Gaston v. Terry Gaston.

21-157 Michael O'Connor v. Paula O'Conner.

21-1075 Angelia Reed-Williams v. Ronnie Reed.