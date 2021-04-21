Dogwood Festival returns

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Dogwood Festival will be bringing familiar traditions and new entertainment to Siloam Springs today, Saturday and Sunday.

The event, hosted by the Siloam Springs Chamber of Commerce, is returning with safety precautions in place after a year off because of the covid-19 pandemic.

"We are incredibly excited about the Dogwood Festival (this) week and want everyone to come out and have a fun safe time," said Arthur Hulbert, chamber president and CEO.

Highlights of this year's festival will include a car show on Saturday, a duck race on Sunday and live music all weekend long, according to Lindsey Taylor, director of community development.

During the car show, which is new this year, more than 100 vehicles will be lined up between City Park and Bob Henry Park, Taylor said. The event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, she said.

The James Barnett Dogwood Duck Race is also new this year, Taylor said. Participants can purchase rubber ducks for $5 on the chamber website or at the chamber tent at the festival to race down Sager Creek from the University Street Bridge to the one-way bridge on North Maple Street, she said.

Musical entertainment for this year's festival is top notch, Taylor said. Local musicians Randall Shreve and the Devilles will take the stage from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. today; The Arcadian Wild, of Nashville, Tenn., is scheduled to play from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday; and The Butler Creek Boys of Siloam Springs are scheduled to play from 12 to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, she said.

Returning traditions will include craft vendors, festival food, the fun zone, the Dogwood Festival 5K and the Dogwood Festival Pageant, Taylor said. The festival will have more than 165 booths, including crafts, food and the fun zone, she said. About 50% of the craft vendors will be returning favorites while the other 50% will be new, she said.

New to the fun zone this year will be an escape room, Taylor said. The fun zone in Bob Henry Park will also feature familiar favorites such as carnival games, bounce houses and the rock climbing wall, she said.

"The high-quality entertainment, food stand fun coupled with a car show and a duck race down Sager Creek will make lasting memories for all that come to the festival," said Hulbert.

Safety precautions

Since the statewide mask mandate has been lifted, the festival doesn't really have to make major changes this year, but organizers are leaving several recommendations in place out of an abundance of caution, Taylor said. The chamber wants people to feel safe and comfortable attending the festival and since many of the safety measures were already in place, organizers decided to keep them, she said.

The chamber still plans to place a perimeter fence around the festival, provided by Nabohlz Construction, she said. The number of people in the festival will not be limited but those who attend will still be given a sticker to keep count, she said.

Masks will be recommended but not required and hand sanitizer stations will be placed throughout the festival, Taylor said. Masks will be available at the entrances and at the chamber hospitality tent, she said. Frequently touched surfaces, including the games and activities in the fun zone, will be cleaned by ServPro, the event's sanitation sponsor, she said.

The number of booths has been limited and booths will still be spaced out to facilitate social distancing, Taylor said. Indoor booths have also been eliminated, she said. Covid-19 safety signs will also be placed throughout the festival, she said.

"We have taken extra efforts to make the festival safe such as hand sanitizer stations, contracted with ServPro to help clean the surfaces and inflatables, more spacing between vendors than usual, signage with covid recommendations, and 2,,000 free masks available for anyone who would like to wear one," Hulbert said.

Hulbert said he is grateful to Taylor for her leadership in planning the festival, to the Dogwood Festival Committee and the many volunteers and ambassadors, sponsors and the city employees who have made the festival possible.

"Our biggest goal for the Dogwood Festival is to honor the tradition set before us and the people who worked to make it what it is ... but also move forward," Taylor said.

Janelle Jessen may be reached by email at jjessen@nwadg.com.