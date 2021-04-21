Five hits enough for Yankees to end five-game skid

NEW YORK -- The New York Yankees broke their five-game losing streak with little offense, getting a run-scoring wild pitch and bases-loaded walk from Atlanta Braves reliever Nate Jones in the eighth inning that lifted them to a 3-1 victory Tuesday night.

Gio Urshela hit a tying home run in the fifth inning off Charlie Morton and the Yankees won with five hits. New York went 2 for 8 with runners in scoring position, but the last-place Yankees improved to 6-10 and avoided what would have been their worst start since 1972.

Tyler Matzek (0-2), who returned to the major leagues last year for the first time since 2015, walked pinch-hitter Aaron Hicks leading off the eighth, and DJ LeMahieu and Aaron Judge followed with singles that loaded the bases -- just the second multihit inning for the Yankees in two games.

Slumping Clint Frazier pinch hit for Brett Gardner, and Jones relieved and bounced a slider past catcher Travis d'Arnaud for a wild pitch that scored Hicks for a 2-1 lead. Frazier popped out to second, leaving him in a 1-for-25 slide and with no RBI in 41 plate appearances this season.

Giancarlo Stanton was intentionally walked, Gleyber Torres flied out to short center and Mike Ford, playing his first game this season, forced in a run with a four-pitch walk.

Jonathan Loaisiga (2-0 ) worked around a hit batter in the eighth, and Aroldis Chapman pitched around a walk in the ninth for his second save, his first since April 12.

Jameson Taillon, making his third start since Tommy John surgery in August 2019, lowered his ERA from 7.56 to 5.40. He allowed 1 run and 4 hits in 5 innings with 5 strikeouts and a walk.

Consecutive third-inning doubles by Guillermo Heredia and Ehire Adrianza put the Braves ahead.

Morton allowed 1 run and 3 hits in 6 innings, giving up a tying 437-foot home run to Urshela in the fifth that landed on the netting above Monument Park in center. Morton struck out six and walked two.

Atlanta loaded the bases with one out in the seventh off Lucas Luetge and Chad Green, who struck out Adrianza. Justin Wilson relieved and got Freddie Freeman to ground into an inning-ending forceout, leaving Freeman 1 for 8 against the left-hander.

Yankees catcher Gary Sanchez was back in the lineup after getting hit on his throwing hand by a foul Saturday.

Atlanta was missing two-thirds of its starting outfield. Right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. was held out and underwent treatment after straining his abdomen when diving back into first base on a pickoff throw Sunday night. Center fielder Cristian Pache is on the injured list with a strained left groin.

Second baseman Ozzie Albies was back in the lineup after missing two games because he was hit on the right calf by a pitch Friday. Pablo Sandoval, the designated hitter, got his first start after hitting three home runs as a pinch hitter.

DODGERS 1, MARINERS 0 Julio Urias threw seven dominant innings of one-hit ball, striking out a career-high 11 and leading the Los Angeles Dodgers over the Seattle Mariners. Corey Seager drove in the only run with a two-out single in the third inning after AJ Pollock's leadoff double.

ORIOLES 7, MARLINS 5 Trey Mancini and Freddy Galvis each hit a solo home run in the third inning, and Baltimore beat Miami. Matt Harvey (1-1) allowed three runs in five innings for his first win since July 13, 2019, with the Angels.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS 7, TWINS 0 Matt Olson hit a grand slam, Mitch Moreland homered twice to back Sean Manaea's shutout and Oakland slugged past Minnesota in the first game of a doubleheader for its ninth consecutive victory.

RED SOX 4, BLUE JAYS 2 Xander Bogaerts hit a three-run home run to back Eduardo Rodriguez in his first start at Fenway Park since 2019 as Boston beat Toronto. Rodriguez (3-0), who missed last season due to covid-19 complications, allowed 2 runs on 3 hits over 6 innings and struck out 6 for AL East-leading Boston.

WHITE SOX 8, INDIANS 5 Carlos Rodon followed up his no-hitter by hanging around for five shaky innings to beat Cleveland for the second time in a week, and Jose Abreu homered twice for Chicago.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

NATIONALS 3, CARDINALS 2 Yan Gomes drew a four-pitch walk from Giovanny Gallegos to force in the go-ahead run in the eighth inning, and Washington rallied to win. St. Louis led 2-1 entering the eighth. Daniel Hudson (2-0) threw a perfect eighth for the win, and Brad Hand pitched the ninth for his second save in two chances with Washington.

GIANTS 10, PHILLIES 7 Buster Posey had his first multi-homer game in nearly five years, Alex Dickerson and Wilmer Flores connected during a six-run eighth inning and San Francisco muscled past Philadelphia. Tommy La Stella also homered for San Francisco, which got all of its runs via the long ball.