Food Truck Friday will take place at Simmons Bank Arena this week, after the initial kickoff for the season was delayed as a result of bad weather.

Food trucks will be available from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the VIP parking lot, located on the south side of the building beside Interstate 30, according to Simmons Bank Arena marketing director Jana DeGeorge.

The food trucks featured on Friday will include Haygood BBQ, Our Mobile Kitchen, Riverside Grocery and Tacos Godoy.