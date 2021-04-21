FS Northside cashes in opportunities

Little Rock Central Coach Andrew Cates paced down the sideline midway through the second half Tuesday night.

He shook his head and said, "You give this team too many chances and they'll make you pay."

That team was Fort Smith Northside, and the Grizzlies most certainly did make the Tigers pay, pouring on three second-half goals as Northside topped Central 4-0 on a chilly night at Quigley Field in Little Rock. Grizzlies sophomore Cesar Perez put the game away with a one-time left-footed volley in the 64th minute, and Northside's standout forward played a key role in the visitors' other two scores after intermission.

"Cesar is pretty lethal," Grizzlies Coach Mauricio Maciel said. "He has natural speed but he also has good touches on his foot, so all he needs is one little chance ... and he's going to find the net for us many more times this season."

The Tigers, however, were the ones setting the tone early. Central (10-3-2, 6-2-2 6A-Central) controlled most of the possession in the opening minutes with Jason Santos pushing the ball aggressively down the left wing for the hosts.

But it was Northside (11-1-3, 7-0-3) that opened the scoring. The Grizzlies capitalized on a foul from about 30 yards out as Dagon Moore sent a long free kick into the box that Rafael Barroso cleaned up for the first goal in the 14th minute.

Although the Tigers held Northside off the board the rest of the half, the opening goal flipped the game on its head. The Grizzlies dominated possession for the final 65 minutes, doubling their advantage in the 49th minute when Perez got behind the Central defense and put a shot into the 6-yard box that Tigers defender Omar Eldnawi put into his own net.

Perez created problems again in the 61st minute, charging deep into the final third and forcing a save from Central's goalkeeper that deflected the ball toward Giovanny Palafox, who put away the loose change and made it 3-0 before Perez's late laser settled the final margin.

Despite one of the Tigers' best starts in recent history, Tuesday was a reminder they have plenty to work on if they're going to compete with a team such as Northside -- one that has held them scoreless over 160 minutes this season.

"[Adversity] is going to hit," Cates said. "We've talked about it all year. We've got to understand that we can't let a team beat us twice.

"The opportunities were there early and I think if we'd capitalized on them, it would've been a whole different game."