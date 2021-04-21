Man reports car-jacking in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE -- Police are investigating a robbery reported early Tuesday by a man who said his car was stolen after a man shot out one of the windows.

Officers went to 2012 N. East Oaks Drive at 12:49 a.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting.

A man told them he was sitting in his car in the apartment complex parking lot when the driver's side window was broken by a gunshot.

The man told police a man said he needed the car and then took it when he got out.

No injuries were reported, and no other information was available, police said.