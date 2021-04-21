Tool-maker to build,

hire in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. -- A tool manufacturing company will invest $60 million to expand in Mississippi and is pledging to create 1,200 jobs, Gov. Tate Reeves said Tuesday.

Milwaukee Tool will build a facility to manufacture power tool accessories in the Interstate 55 Business and Technology Park in Grenada County. The site is about halfway between Mississippi's capital city, Jackson, and Memphis.

A news release from the state said 800 of the jobs are planned for the Grenada County plant, which should open by late 2022. The company plans to hire machine operators, technicians, engineers, managers and people to work in warehousing/inventory and shipping/receiving.

The company plans to create the other 400 jobs at its sites in Mississippi.

Milwaukee Tool is based in Brookfield, Wis. It has manufacturing, distribution and operations sites in the Mississippi cities of Greenwood, Jackson and Olive Branch.

The Mississippi Development Authority, the state agency that pursues job creation, is providing $26 million to the company for construction of the 500,000-square-foot building. The news release said Grenada County and the Tennessee Valley Authority also are assisting with the project.

Milwaukee Tool had 526 employees in Mississippi in 2010 and more than 2,300 in 2020. The company added a distribution center in Olive Branch in February 2020.

-- The Associated Press

Manufacturer to add

beauty-products jobs

SOMERVILLE, Tenn. -- A company that makes beauty products and hand sanitizer used to ward off the coronavirus is planning to expand its operations in western Tennessee.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development said Monday that Memphis Contract Packaging will invest $48 million to build a distribution and warehouse facility in Somerville, about 30 miles east of Memphis.

The project is expected to add 261 jobs locally, and hiring is underway, officials said.

The company makes liquid beauty products such as shampoo, lotions and hand soaps for leading global brands.

Foaming hand soap and hand sanitizer will be produced at the new facility, officials said.

-- The Associated Press

Losing 8.03, index

ends day at 591.11

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Tuesday at 591.11, down 8.03.

"The Nasdaq and S&P 500 sold off for the second day in a row as investors took another look at corporate earnings, while travel-related stocks fell 5% over the global spike in coronavirus cases," said Chris Harkins, managing director at Raymond James & Associates.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.