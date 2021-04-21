Andrea Foreman of Wilmington, Del., was in an online meeting when she got a surprise call from bestselling author Angie Thomas who told Foreman she is receiving a full four-year scholarship to Belhaven University in Jackson, Miss., the school where Thomas earned her bachelor’s degree.

Ralph Ramos, school superintendent in Las Cruces, N.M., said none of the hundreds of high school students in his district who attended “secret proms” where social distancing and mask rules were ignored will be disciplined as their schools resume in-person classes sooner than expected.

Evgenii Glushchenko, a Russian who once staged a monthlong hunger strike at an Arizona detention center before being deported and who was shot several months later by a federal agent near the Mexican border, pleaded guilty to illegally reentering the United States, authorities said.

John Welsh, a spokesman for animal services in Riverside County, Calif., said a man, who wasn’t identified, is recovering after being bitten on the hand by a rattlesnake when he tried to pick up the poisonous reptile with barbecue tongs.

Oscar Rodriguez, 24, of Plainfield, N.J., accused of killing a man and setting his body on fire on Christmas Eve, was tracked down in Texas and arrested near the Mexican border, authorities said.

Daina Forrest, 35, of Greenville, N.C., accused of waving a knife and cursing before driving her car into a yard where three Black teenagers were playing basketball, injuring one of them, faces multiple felony counts, including assault and possessing cocaine.

Gareth Coleman, chief of South Africa’s Kruger National Park, called it a “fruitful” weekend after a breeding herd of elephants trampled a suspected rhino poacher to death and four others were arrested after being caught with axes and firearms in the park.

Tracy Blackburn, 47, an Alabama prison inmate serving a five-year sentence for assault, was back in custody about 19 hours after he escaped from a work-release facility in Childersburg, southeast of Birmingham, prison officials said.

Quinton Lucas, 36, the mayor of Kansas City, Mo., revealed that he married his longtime girlfriend, Katherine Carttar, 38, on April 11 as the couple also announced the weekend birth of their son, Bennett, who is now in a neonatal intensive care unit at a Kansas City, Kan., hospital.