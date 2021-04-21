Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Fayetteville

• James Paul Greenfield, 26, of 1101 S. Curtis Ave., K-83, in Fayetteville was arrested Sunday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member. Greenfield was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $75,000 bond.

• Daisy Bohannan, 32, of 509 E. 15th St. in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving. Bohannan was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

• Mark Rosenkild, 38, of 14214 Low Gap Road in West Fork was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving. Rosenkild was released Tuesday from the Washington County Detention Center with no bond set.

Springdale

• Angel Morris, 22, of 770 S. 40th St. in Springdale was arrested Monday in connection with domestic battering. Morris was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Marc Curtis, 39, of Little Rock was arrested Monday in connection with theft by receiving. Curtis was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $2,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Nicholas Leichliter, 28, of 14520 Round Mountain Road in Fayetteville was arrested Monday in connection with aggravated assault on a family or household member and terroristic threatening. Leichliter was being held Tuesday in the Washington County Detention Center on $25,000 bond.