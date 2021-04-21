Off the Wire

FOOTBALL

Tomlin signs 3-year extension

The Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday signed their longtime Coach Mike Tomlin to a three-year contract extension that runs through the 2024 season. Tomlin is 145-78-1 in 14 years with the Steelers, winning one Super Bowl and going to another. The franchise has reached the playoffs nine times during Tomlin's tenure and captured its seventh AFC North title under him in 2020. The Steelers went 12-5 in 2020, winning their first 11 games before stumbling down the stretch, including a blowout loss to Cleveland at home in the first round of the playoffs. The team is in the midst of a mini-overhaul, particularly on offense after two assistants were let go and center Maurkice Pouncey and tight end Vance McDonald retired.

Dallas CB suspended 2 games

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Rashard Robinson was suspended for two games Tuesday for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. Robinson will be eligible for all preseason practices and games. The sixth-year player's suspension will begin going into Week 1 of the regular season. It's the second suspension for Robinson, who was banned four games in 2018 for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

Fluker inks 1-year deal

Veteran tackle D.J. Fluker has signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, fortifying an offensive line that had three rookie starters last year. Fluker has 96 career starts with four teams, including eight for the Baltimore Ravens last year. He has also played for the Seahawks, Giants and Chargers, who made him a first-round pick in 2013. The Dolphins ranked 29th in yards per rush last year.

BASKETBALL

Sarr declares for NBA Draft

Kentucky senior forward Olivier Sarr has declared for the NBA Draft and will forgo his remaining collegiate eligibility after one season with the Wildcats. The 7-foot Frenchman transferred last year from Wake Forest and averaged 10.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. Sarr shot 47%, including 12 three-pointers on 46% accuracy, and 79% from the free-throw line. He also provided experience and leadership for a young Wildcats squad that missed the NCAA Tournament with a 9-16 finish.

UCLA guard enters draft

Johnny Juzang, who starred for UCLA in the Bruins' run to the Final Four, is submitting his name in the NBA Draft but not hiring an agent. The sophomore guard announced his decision Tuesday on social media, leaving open the possibility of returning to Westwood. He averaged 22.8 points and 4.0 rebounds in six NCAA Tournament games. The Bruins lost to then-undefeated Gonzaga in the national semifinals in their first Final Four appearance since 2008. Juzang, who is from nearby Tarzana, averaged 16.0 points and 4.1 rebounds while starting 26 of 27 games after transferring from Kentucky, where he played as a freshman.

BASEBALL

Soto placed on IL

Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto went on the 10-day injured list Tuesday with a strained left shoulder. Soto, the reigning National League batting champion, originally was listed in Washington's starting lineup facing the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night, but less than an hour before the game's scheduled first pitch, the Nationals tweeted the move. The club also said that outfielder Yadiel Hernandez was being recalled from its alternate training site. Soto is batting .300 with 2 home runs and 8 RBI this season. Andrew Stevenson took Soto's spot in right field Tuesday.

BASKETBALL

Harden out indefinitely

James Harden has had a setback with his hamstring injury and will be sidelined "indefinitely," the club announced Tuesday evening. "Back to square one," Nets Coach Steve Nash. "We'll rehabilitate him and get him back whenever we can. Who knows when that'll be, but we'll support James and we'll support our performance team in getting him back in his best condition as possible, and hopefully that comes sooner than later." Harden, who was acquired by Brooklyn in January in a trade with Houston, is averaging 25.2 points, 10.9 assists and 8 rebounds per game. He has not played since April 5 and was ruled out for a seventh consecutive game Tuesday night in New Orleans. Nash said he was at the workout when Harden sensed trouble. "He just felt it. He didn't fall or stumble or anything out of the ordinary," Nash said. "He just felt something maybe in the ballpark of a strain, just a setback."

TENNIS

Kvitova eliminates Brady

Petra Kvitova opened her delayed title defense at the Porsche Grand Prix with a 6-4, 6-3 win over Australian Open finalist Jennifer Brady on Tuesday. Kvitova, who won the previous edition of the tournament in 2019, saved all three break points she faced against Brady to book a second-round meeting with Maria Sakkari. The clay court tournament was called off in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka needed just over an hour to beat Zhang Shuai of China 6-2, 6-2 to set up a match against Anna-Lena Friedsam, who beat fellow qualifier Ulrikke Eikeri 6-2, 6-0. Ekaterina Alexandrova rallied from a set down to beat Karolina Muchova 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, and Anett Kontaveit eased past teenage wild-card entry Julia Middendorf 6-2, 6-3. Kontaveit, who lost the 2019 final to Kvitova, next faces third-seeded Sofia Kenin.

COLLEGE ATHLETICS

NCAA punishes UTEP

UTEP football Coach Dana Dimel and former softball coach Tobin Echo-Hawk received one-year show-cause restrictions and the athletic department was placed on a year's probation Tuesday over NCAA violations in both programs. The NCAA said the football team exceeded limits on the size of the coaching staff for two years by allowing offensive and defensive quality control coaches to provide instruction. Echo-Hawk allowed graduate assistants to provide instruction during extra workout sessions as part of violations of limits on the size of the coaching staff and daily and weekly limits on the number of hours athletes are allowed to practice, according to the NCAA. The former coach also didn't give her players a mandatory day off every week. The agreement between UTEP and the NCAA said Echo-Hawk was directly involved in some violations while failing to monitor her staff's involvement. Dimel was held responsible for not monitoring the activity of his staff. Dimel will serve a four-day suspension from coaching activities and a 10-day ban on off-campus recruiting during the 2020-21 football contact period. Echo-Hawk received a four-week suspension from coaching activities and must sit out 15% of regular-season games. She is an assistant at New Mexico State. The school said she was promoted to a paid job last summer after joining Kathy Rodolph's staff as a volunteer.