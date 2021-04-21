Oklahoma Senate

OKs abortion bills

OKLAHOMA CITY-- The Oklahoma Senate voted Tuesday in favor of three anti-abortion bills, including ones that would criminalize the procedure in certain cases and cost providers their medical licenses for performing them, sending the measures to the governor for his expected approval.

The Republican-controlled Senate also passed measures requiring physicians who perform abortions to be certified in obstetrics and gynecology, adding performing an abortion to the list of unprofessional conduct by doctors and prohibiting abortions if a fetal heartbeat can be detected. In the case of the fetal-heartbeat bill, any doctor who performs an abortion after detecting a heartbeat would be guilty of homicide.

The measures head to Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt, who previously said he would sign any anti-abortion bills sent to him by the Legislature.

There were 4,424 abortions performed in Oklahoma in 2019, the most recent year for which data is available.

Sen. Julie Daniels, a Republican who sponsored two of the bills, said in a statement that "Each of these measures represents one more step in our journey to defend the sanctity of life."

Julie Burkhart, who operates a health clinic that provides abortion services in Oklahoma, described the bills as "radical and unconstitutional" and likely to be tossed out by the courts.

N.Y. store worker

arrested in killing

WEST HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. -- An employee suspected of shooting three workers at an office inside a Long Island grocery store Tuesday, killing a manager, was arrested hours after fleeing, police said.

Gabriel DeWitt Wilson, 31, was taken into custody around 3:15 p.m. at an apartment building about 2 miles from the store, Nassau County Police Commissioner Patrick Ryder said.

The shooting happened around 11:15 a.m. inside offices upstairs from the shopping floor at the Stop & Shop supermarket in West Hempstead, Ryder said. There were a "couple hundred" shoppers inside the store at the time, he said.

Wilson, a shopping cart wrangler at the store, went to the offices after arriving for work, wounding a man and a woman in one room before going down the hall and killing a 49-year-old store manager, Ryder said.

The names of the victims have not been made public.

Wilson has a criminal record and had been taken into custody previously for a mental-health evaluation, Ryder said.

Ohio police kill girl

said to wield knife

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Police shot and killed a teenage girl Tuesday afternoon in Columbus.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation was at the scene Tuesday night on the city's southeast side, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

Officers had responded to a call about an attempted stabbing when police shot the girl about 4:45 p.m., the newspaper reported. The 911 caller reported that a person was trying to stab the caller before the caller hung up, according to the Dispatch.

The girl was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Nobody else was injured, the newspaper reported.

"This afternoon a young woman tragically lost her life," Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther tweeted. "We do not know all of the details. There is body-worn camera footage of the incident. We are working to review it as soon as possible."

Police who answered the department's phone and officers on scene were not immediately able to provide details to The Associated Press.

-- Compiled by Democrat- Gazette staff from wire reports