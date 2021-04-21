Park House gets grant; owner plans to make system more mobile-friendly

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The Park House Kitchen+Bar, owned by Alma Sanchez, was the recipient of a grant from the Arkansas Fund earlier this month.

Jake Bequette, founder of the Arkansas Fund and former defensive end for the Arkansas Razorbacks and New England Patriots, visited Siloam Springs on April 6 to tour Sanchez's business and present her with a check.

Bequette said he started the nonprofit group in February as a way to help small businesses during the covid-19 pandemic. He was inspired by the Barstool Fund, a national nonprofit focused on small business relief. So far, the fund has raised more than $200,000 and distributed 33 grants in 20 Arkansas counties, he said.

"We've been blown away by the amount of business nominations and the amount of donations we've received," Bequette said. "There has been a lot of demand because small businesses have really been struggling over the past year, but Arkansas is such a generous state."

While Sanchez said she can't disclose the amount of the grant, she plans to use the money to add more tables to the restaurant's courtyard and improve the point of sale system for taking orders to make it more mobile-friendly.

The pandemic drastically hurt Park House, especially when restaurants had to close for dine-in services, Sanchez said. When restaurants began opening, Park House had to close the restaurant portion of their business earlier than the bar portion because of different curfews, losing a large chunk of hours, she said.

The business compensated for the restrictions by focusing on carryout and delivery, adding brunch and live music, and by moving as much seating outdoors as possible, she said. At first, The Park House didn't have many outdoor tables or umbrellas, so employees had to haul the indoor furniture outside each day and bring it back in every night, she said.

Applying for the grant was a simple process and it only took three weeks to receive a check, Sanchez said. She learned 15 other people had also nominated her business, she said.

Bequette said fund has a user friendly application process making it simple for anyone to nominate a business, whether it's an owner, employee or customer. Money is dispersed quickly to keep businesses open and avoid employee layoffs during difficult times.

Bequette visits each grant recipient in person to add a personal touch and his team shoots a video about the business, which is posted on the fund website and social media pages to drive traffic to the business and raise awareness about the nonprofit.

Park House is exactly the type of small business the fund is trying to support, Bequette said.

"They are making a difference in the community and they have a great story," he said. "Alma decided to move back to her hometown and renovate a historic building by the old springs. We loved her story and she needed the assistance. We've had many worthy applicants. We can't help everyone, but hers was a very compelling story."

Bequette said he was also impressed with Siloam Springs.

"I've always really loved Siloam Springs," he said. "It's a very beautiful town, very historic and it has a very unique small-town feel. It was a pleasure to get back there. I was really blown away with what Alma has done and with what Siloam Springs has done."

