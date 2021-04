Crews from Hutchens Construction were working on Arkansas 72 (Slack Street) in Pea Ridge on Monday repairing and paving the road surface. The work, which will include alternating lane closings, will be done from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Saturday and will include 7.57 miles from Pea Ridge to the intersection with Interstate 49, according to officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

(NWA Democrat-Gazette/Annette Beard)