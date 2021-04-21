PB's Higgins helps team advance

Pine Bluff High School graduate Kaleb Higgins stepped up in the clutch on the national stage.

Higgins hit four free throws in the final 23 seconds to give Holmes Community College of Mississippi much-needed separation Monday in a 71-66 victory over defending national champion Vincennes University of Indiana in the opening round of the National Junior College Athletic Association tournament in Hutchinson, Kan.

Holmes was to play second-seeded Northern Oklahoma College-Tonkawa on Tuesday night.

Higgins, the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference North Division Player of the Year, made all four of his free throws in the waning moments to expand a 67-66 lead and finished with 11 points despite shooting 3 for 16 from the floor. Higgins totaled four rebounds and four assists.

The 2019 Pine Bluff graduate helped Holmes (16-3) reach the national tournament after leading the Bulldogs in scoring in the Region XXIII tournament.

Holmes is based in Goodman, located nearly 50 miles north of Jackson.