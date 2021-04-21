Little Rock police find 2 people in wounded in car

Two people were shot near the Interstate 30 Frontage Road bridge overpass Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responded around 5:19 a.m. near the Outlets of Little Rock for reports of a shooting, according to an incident report from Little Rock police.

Upon arrival, officers noticed a Toyota Camry with its lights on, but unoccupied, police said. In the vehicle in front of the Camry, officers found Shairin Cooper, 23, in the front passenger side of the vehicle with a gunshot wound in the arm and a gunshot wound in the breast, the report states.

Officers then located Alonzo Norman, 27, in the driver's seat suffering from a gunshot wound in the elbow, according to police.

Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services responded and transported the victims to Baptist Health Medical Center, the report states.

Officers located two rifles and a handgun that were thrown over the bridge onto I-430, police said.

According to the report, the victims were uncooperative and unable to provide suspect information.