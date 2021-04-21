Rollover crash kills Texarkana man, police say

A 29-year-old man was killed in a rollover crash in Texarkana early Wednesday, police said.

Kiefer Dalton Peek of Texarkana was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Aveo east near the 3000 block of Trinity Boulevard, when he failed to negotiate a curve shortly before 12:30 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from Texarkana police.

The vehicle left the road and rolled multiple times, police said. According to the report, the driver was ejected as a result of the crash.

Peek was pronounced dead at the scene by Miller County Coroner Dakota Bloyd, authorities said.

Police described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 165 people have been killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to a summary report from the department of public safety.