PREP SOFTBALL Greenwood sweeps Mountain Home to lock down 5A-West title

GREENWOOD -- Though the state tournament is three weeks away, Greenwood already knows what seed it will have and when it will play.

The Lady Bulldogs wrapped up the 5A-West Conference title and the league's top seed with a doubleheader sweep over Mountain Home at Lady Bulldog Park on Tuesday.

Greenwood (19-6, 12-0) dominated the opener 12-0 and then completed the sweep with another run-rule victory, this one 15-0 win over the Lady Bombers (14-9, 8-4).

The Lady Bulldogs will play the fourth seed from the 5A-South on May 13 at 10 a.m. in the first round of the 5A State Tournament at Mountain Home.

"We talked about having an opportunity to win two games at home to clinch a conference championship," Greenwood coach Ronnie Sockey said. "We didn't want to go to Alma (next week) and have the added pressure to win a game to clinch the title."

In the first game, Haven Clements and Madelynn Cassat combined for a 4-hitter as the Lady Bulldogs bats exploded for 11 hits, seven were for extra bases (3 homers, 4 doubles). Eight of the nine Greenwood batters got hits in the game.

Charli Taylor, who had two hits and scored three runs in the game, gave the Lady Bulldogs the lead with a solo homer in bottom of the second for a 1-0 lead.

Greenwood then blew the game open in the bottom of the third an 8-run inning as 13 batters came to the plate.

Kinley Fisher's RBI double along with RBI hits by Chelsi Passage, Ally Sockey and Madi Cartwright increased the lead to 5-0. After Macey Cutsinger pounded a two-run double to left, Claire Chapple blasted a two-run home run for a 9-0 advantage after three innings.

"We were slow to get going ... we were chasing too many changeups," Sockey said. "But the second time through the order, we adjusted well and began to put the ball in play."

That would be more than enough for Clements, who went four innings allowing just three hit and no walks while striking out four. Madelynn Cassat would finish up in the fifth for Greenwood.

The Lady Bulldogs made the game a run-rule in the fourth with a three-run inning. Cartwright popped a two-run homer and Chapple added an RBI single to complete the first-game scoring.

In the nightcap, Greenwood scored five runs on just three hits as a wild pitch and error contributed to the inning. Taylor and Cartwright each had RBI singles to contribute to the inning.

"We get a five-pitch inning to start and then we score five runs (in the bottom of the first inning)," Sockey added. "We got the momentum from the start and never let (Mountain Home) get into the game."

Cartwright then blew the game open in the second with a 3-run homer down the left-field line to increase the Lady Bulldog advantage to 8-0.

That would be all that pitcher Tori Howard would need at she threw a four-inning shutout, allowing two hits while walking none and striking out six.