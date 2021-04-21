School employees will receive raises

SILOAM SPRINGS -- All School District employees will be getting a raise next year after School Board members approved salary increases at a special meeting Wednesday.

Certified employees, or those with teaching licenses, will receive a $1,250 increase to their base pay while classified employees will receive a 3.03% raise, according to Terri Raskiewicz, chief financial officer for the district. The raise for classified employees is equivalent to the percent teacher pay was increased, she said.

School Board members initially approved a $500 raise for certified employees and proposed a 1.2% raise for classified employees at their regular meeting on April 8.

Then on April 13, Gov. Asa Hutchinson signed two bills into law, raising the state's median teacher salary by $2,000 over the next two years.

Hutchinson said the law aims to reduce the gap between the highest and lowest salaries and to help districts that aren't at the state's median salary level of $51,822 to attain it. The law also sets up a teacher salary equalization fund, the report states.

The School District's median teacher salary fell slightly below the state median salary so the district is eligible for state funding, Raskiewicz said.

In addition to the $1,250 increase to base pay for teachers, the new certified salary schedule also includes all of the additional measures of the original changes such as stipends for staff members who are certified in professional crises management and stipends for online teachers, Raskiewicz said. Pay for additional duties will also be changed from a flat rate of $30 an hour to the certified staff member's personal hourly rate, since most teachers now make more than $30 an hour, she said.

The certified personnel policy committee put together a quick meeting to approve the increase, according to representative Lori Boyd. Certified employees were excited about the additional raise, she said.

The classified personnel policy committee did not approve the initial proposal from the school administrators before it was presented at the April 8 meeting, so the school board made an official proposal to the committee at the time, Superintendent Jody Wiggins said.

Since teacher salaries were increased, school administrators proposed raising classified employee salaries by an equal percentage, Raskiewicz said. Other changes to the classified salary schedule included changing the assistant transportation director, assistant director of child nutrition and the director of nursing's contract length from 200 to 220 days; removing licensed practical nurse from the nursing salary schedule; increasing the base salary for registered nurses from $31,670 to $37,000; and increasing hourly rates for substitute bus drivers and aides.

Classified employees also asked for a salary index of 1.05 for staff members who have attained a bachelor's degree.

"We are incredibly grateful that our district recognizes classified employees and that we get that 3.03% increase, we're so thankful for that this year," said Julie Kelly, representative for the classified personnel policy committee.

An increase in the salary index for classified staff members would help retain and hire quality employees, and encourage staff members to continue professional growth, Kelly said.

The index would currently impact 31 classified staff members, including bus drivers, food service workers, custodians, paraprofessionals and administrative assistants, Raskiewicz and Wiggins said. Bus drivers who are also teachers will not be eligible for the indexed increase in pay, Raskiewicz said.

In other business, the board took the following actions:

• Informally approved changing high school graduation to 3 p.m. May 16 in Panther Stadium.

• Approved certified and classified policy updates for the upcoming school year.

• Accepted the resignation of high school science teacher Tracie Gelinas.

• Hired Mary Hayden Williams as Southside English as a second language teacher.

Janelle Jessen may be reached by email at jjessen@nwadg.com.