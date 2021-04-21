Second bonus coming for Rogers school workers

ROGERS -- School District employees are about to get another bonus, the second they've received this school year.

The School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a $500 bonus for teachers and other certified staff members and a payment equal to about 1% of salary, up to $500, for classified staff members. The district has about 2,100 employees.

The item wasn't listed on Tuesday's meeting agenda. Superintendent Marlin Berry suggested the bonus toward the end of the meeting, and the board quickly moved to approve it.

"That will be greatly appreciated," Berry said, once the bonus had been approved.

The one-time payment will be distributed next month, he said.

The board previously approved the same bonus for employees in November. The second one, like the first, will cost the district about $1.1 million, according to Berry.

The district can afford the second bonus in part because of some savings in operations this year. Berry cited limitations on field trips -- a result of the covid-19 pandemic -- as one example.

In other business, the district hired its next principal of Heritage High School. Jeff Wasem will become the school's third principal this summer.

Wasem has spent the last nine years as a principal in the Bentonville School District, first at Old High Middle School and then at Creekside Middle School, which he opened in 2017. That year he also earned master principal status through a multi-year program run by the Arkansas Leadership Academy. He is pursuing his doctorate in educational leadership at Harding University, according to a district news release.

Wasem previously worked for the Rogers district as an assistant principal at Lingle Middle School from 2006 to 2012. He will replace Jim Davis, who is in his third year as principal. Davis recently was chosen to become the district's assistant superintendent for secondary education.

Heritage is one of the largest schools in Northwest Arkansas with about 2,000 students. Wasem's current school, Creekside Middle, has 648 students.

In other personnel news, Virginia Abernathy, an assistant superintendent, is retiring this summer after 42 years in public education, Berry said. The board voted Tuesday to accept her retirement.

"It was a difficult decision for her to write the letter and say this is it, this is my final year," Berry said. "She realizes she needs to spend time with family and she's naturally looking forward to that."

Abernathy began her career as a second-grade teacher in McGehee. Rogers hired her in 1997 as principal of Lowell Elementary School. She later served as principal at Tucker School before being named the district's assistant superintendent for elementary education in 2006. Abernathy has a doctorate in educational administration from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.

She did not attend Tuesday's meeting.