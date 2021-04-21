COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Mincey commits to ASU

University of Tennessee transfer defensive lineman John Mincey committed to Arkansas State University on Tuesday evening.

Mincey was a 3-star recruit when he left Homerville, Ga., and joined the Volunteers in 2018. He recorded 18 total tackles in three seasons at Tennessee, and he appeared in 10 games in 2020.

Mincey never played under Red Wolves Coach Butch Jones during his time with the Volunteers (2013-17), but he received his initial offer from Tennessee in March 2016 while Jones still coached there.

The 6-3, 275-pound defender played on the line and at outsider linebacker with the Volunteers.

-- Eli Lederman

Peppers earns SWAC honors

University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff linebacker Isaac Peppers was named the Southwestern Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Week after his efforts Saturday helped the Golden Lions clinch the West Division championship and a spot in the league's title game.

The 6-0, 205-pound junior had six tackles, including a career-high 3.5 sacks, and a forced fumble in UAPB's 36-31 victory over Prairie View A&M. The Mississippi native also garnered honorable mention status as the STATS Perform FCS National Defensive Player of the Week.

Peppers is second on the team in tackles with 27 and leads the SWAC with three forced fumbles. His 5.5 sacks is second in the conference.

-- Erick Taylor

BASKETBALL

Coupet enters transfer portal

University of Arkansas at Little Rock senior Ben Coupet Jr. entered the transfer portal Tuesday, the program confirmed. The 6-7 guard from Chicago leaves the Trojans as a graduate transfer.

Coupet averaged 10.8 points per game in two seasons at UALR and was a key member of the Trojans squad that earned the Sun Belt Conference regular-season title in 2019-20. The former UNLV transfer scored a career-best 11.2 ppg in his final season with the Trojans. He started 57 games in his UALR career.

-- Eli Lederman

BASEBALL

UAPB routed in Stillwater

The University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff (4-23) was held to two hits Tuesday in a 28-0 loss to No. 19 Oklahoma State (22-10-1) in Stillwater, Okla.

Andrew Enwiya and Karsten Vasquez were the only UAPB players to get a hit. Tony Horn Jr. (1-3) took the loss after allowing 2 unearned runs without the benefit of a hit and 2 walks in his only inning of work.

SOFTBALL

Harding coach to retire

Harding Coach Phil Berry will retire at the end of the season, the school announced Tuesday.

In his eighth season as head coach, Berry has a 253-163 career record -- including a 24-11 mark this season -- since restarting Harding's softball program in 2014.

SOCCER

Hendrix players honored

Hendrix College midfielder Sydney Wagner, forward Mary Helen VanHoy and defender Julie Dick were all named second-team All-Southern Athletic Association selections Tuesday, while goalkeeper Josh Newman was an honorable mention choice on the men's team.

Wagner earned a league honor for the second consecutive season after being named an honorable mention selection in 2019. VanHoy and Dick were honored for the first time. Neuman totaled 18 saves in 4 games this season and had a career-low 2.28 goals against average.

GOLF

UCA women second in El Dorado

The University of Central Arkansas women's team is in second place as a team after Tuesday's second round of the Southland Conference Championship at Mystic Creek Golf Club in El Dorado.

UCA shot a 307 team total for the second consecutive day to sit at 38-over 614. Sam Houston State leads the team standings after shooting a 297 total Tuesday and sits at 25-over 601.

Olivia Moreno recorded three birdies Tuesday and shot a 2-over 74. She is tied for second place individually at 5-over 149, eight shots behind tournament leader Jennier Herbst of Sam Houston State. Elin Kumlin had seven birdies in her first 10 holes to shoot a 1-over 73 and is in fourth place at 8-over 152. Karley Whittington and Pim-Om Thitisup are tied for ninth place individually at 13-over 157.

Rain cancels final round of SBC Tournament

After a lightning delay Tuesday morning and rain throughout much of the tournament, the course at LPGA International in Daytona Beach, Fla., was deemed unplayable, canceling the final round of the Sun Belt Conference Women's Championship.

Arkansas State University finished in sixth place with a 599 total, one shot behind Troy University, while the University of Arkansas-Little Rock finished seventh with a 603 total. Coastal Carolina won the event with a 562 total.

TENNIS

Arkansas men lose to Kentucky

The University of Arkansas men's team fell to No. 14 Kentucky 4-0 on Tuesday in the SEC Tournament at the Billingsley Tennis Center in Fayetteville.

The Wildcats won the doubles point after Millen Hurrion and Liam Draxl defeated Malvin Manuel and Adrien Burdet 6-1. Alexandre Leblanc and Joshua Lapadat then beat Nico Rousset and Alex Reco 7-5.

Gabriel Diallo, Lapadat and Leblanc then added singles victories to advance the Wildcats to the quarterfinals, which begin at 9 a.m. today.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services