Super Quiz: Fakes, Phonies and Artificial Things

Term for fake currency.
A "quack" is a fake ––––––.
Seven-letter word for a phony signature.
The "fake" in "fake fur" is often replaced by this French word.
An artificial bird used by hunters to attract other birds.
This four-letter word for a hoax can also mean a decorative cover for a pillow.
Term for an artificial device to replace a missing body part.
To change one's appearance to deceive and prevent recognition.
When threatened, this marsupial will play dead.
ANSWERS:
Counterfeit
Doctor
Forgery
Faux
Decoy
Sham
Prosthesis
Disguise
Opossum