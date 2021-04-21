Super Quiz: Fakes, Phonies and Artificial Things

Term for fake currency.

A "quack" is a fake ––––––.

Seven-letter word for a phony signature.

The "fake" in "fake fur" is often replaced by this French word.

An artificial bird used by hunters to attract other birds.

This four-letter word for a hoax can also mean a decorative cover for a pillow.

Term for an artificial device to replace a missing body part.

To change one's appearance to deceive and prevent recognition.