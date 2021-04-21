Sections
Super Quiz: Fakes, Phonies and Artificial Things

  1. Term for fake currency.

  2. A "quack" is a fake ––––––.

  3. Seven-letter word for a phony signature.

  4. The "fake" in "fake fur" is often replaced by this French word.

  5. An artificial bird used by hunters to attract other birds.

  6. This four-letter word for a hoax can also mean a decorative cover for a pillow.

  7. Term for an artificial device to replace a missing body part.

  8. To change one's appearance to deceive and prevent recognition.

  9. When threatened, this marsupial will play dead.

ANSWERS:

  1. Counterfeit

  2. Doctor

  3. Forgery

  4. Faux

  5. Decoy

  6. Sham

  7. Prosthesis

  8. Disguise

  9. Opossum

