SWAC chooses Jackson, Miss., for championship game between UAPB, Alabama A&M

Pine Bluff is no longer in the running to host the Southwestern Athletic Conference 2021 football championship game after the conference decided Wednesday to move the game to Jackson, Miss.

“We’ve made the decision to relocate the upcoming SWAC Championship game to a neutral site location due to the covid-19 related game cancellations that directly impacted Alabama A&M and Arkansas-Pine Bluff,” said SWAC Commissioner Charles McClelland.

Alabama A&M finished its season 4-0, 3-0 in the SWAC. UAPB finished the season 4-0 overall and 4-0 in the SWAC. Both teams had games that were canceled because of covid-19.

The original plan was for the championship game to be played on the campus of the highest-ranked team at the conclusion of regular season play.

“The canceled games would have ultimately assisted the Conference Office in determining a host institution for the championship game using our existing hosting tiebreaker policy,” McClelland said. “Without having the ability to thoroughly evaluate both teams using that policy, we felt the only fair and equitable decision that could be made was to move the game to a neutral site location.”

The conference chose Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson as the neutral venue.

“We would have loved the opportunity to host the championship game in front of our fans who have been tremendously supportive of our team all season long,” said UAPB Head Football Coach Doc Gamble. “We understand and respect the difficult decision the SWAC had to make, and look forward to the opportunity to face an outstanding Alabama A&M team next week.”

Jackson Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba said his city is “thrilled” to host the championship game.

“The atmosphere surrounding football in Jackson offers a great sense of place and pride in our community and this event will provide a welcomed economic boost as part of Jackson’s 52-week tourism strategy,” the mayor said.

The championship game is scheduled to be played at 2 p.m. May 1 and will be broadcast live on ESPN2 and on demand on the WatchESPN App.

The UAPB Sports Network radio broadcast begins with a one-hour pregame show at 1 p.m. on KPBA-FM 99.3 The Beat in Pine Bluff, KARN-AM 920 The Sports Animal in Little Rock, and on Sirius XM Satellite Radio.