GENTRY -- It was time once again to crank up those old engines and get those antique tractors running.

After a year of canceled shows due to the covid-19 pandemic, the 2021 Spring Show of the Tired Iron of the Ozarks was held Friday and Saturday at the Tired Iron of the Ozarks showgrounds at 13344 Taylor Orchard Road in Gentry.

The annual show was a two-day show this year rather than three, but antique tractors were still lined up for visitors to see and were driven past spectators at noon each day in the Parade of Power.

A wide variety of antique engines were on display -- many attached to old implements to show their uses in early to mid-20th-century farm life.

Other features of the show included a working blacksmith shop and sawmills, a furnished log cabin, an outhouse photo booth, old farm implements and demonstrations, antique home furnishings with demonstrations, and a concession stand.

More information on the club is available on the club's website: www.tiredironoftheozarks.org. Tired Iron of the Ozarks meets at 7 p.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at the club's showgrounds.