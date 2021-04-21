UA baseball sees 1st game canceled

FAYETTEVILLE -- The University of Arkansas had its first baseball game canceled this season when Tuesday's scheduled matchup with Grambling State at Baum-Walker Stadium was called off because of wintry weather.

The temperature dipped to 34 degrees and snow fell in parts of Northwest Arkansas.

Single-game ticket holders for the Arkansas-Grambling State game can exchange their tickets for ones when the Razorbacks play Missouri State at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Baum-Walker Stadium, according to a UA news release. All tickets that have not been exchanged by noon Friday will be automatically refunded.

To exchange tickets, fans can contact the Razorback Ticket Center at (479) 575-5151 or email raztk@uark.edu. Fans can also exchange tickets in-person at the Razorback Ticket Office located near Baum-Walker Stadium's Gate A.

The No. 1 Razorbacks (30-6, 11-4 SEC) will open a three-game series at No. 11 South Carolina (24-10, 10-5) at 6 p.m. Central on Thursday at Founders Park in Columbia, S.C. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.

South Carolina comes into the series after taking two of three games at LSU, including a sweep of a doubleheader on Saturday when the Gamecocks beat the Tigers 4-2 and 9-0.

Capacity for games at Founders Park the rest of the season will increase from 1,938 to 3,350, South Carolina announced on Monday in a news release, because of ongoing vaccinations for covid-19 and an easing of statewide protocols.

South Carolina is 16-2 at home, with the losses to Davidson 9-4 on March 17 and to Missouri 7-2 on April 9.