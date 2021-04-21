UAPB's regular-season football finale canceled; Texas Southern reports covid cases

Covid-19 cases within Texas Southern’s football program have led to the cancellation of Saturday’s regular season finale at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

UAPB (4-0 overall and 4-0 in the Southwestern Athletic Conference) had already clinched a spot in the May 1 SWAC championship game, but the cancellation helped force the SWAC to move the game to a neutral site.

Both UAPB and Alabama A&M (4-0, 3-0 SWAC) are unbeaten, so the original plan to hold the championship game at either UAPB or Alabama A&M depended in part on the outcome of the UAPB-Texas Southern game. Had UAPB played against Texas Southern and won, and if Alabama A&M had lost its final regular season game against Mississippi Valley State, UAPB was to have hosted the championship game.

However, SWAC media relations official Andrew Roberts said earlier this week, before Wednesday's decision to move the game to a neutral site, that the Football Championship Subdivision Coaches Poll would be used to determine whether UAPB or A&M hosts the game. According to the poll released Tuesday, A&M is 22nd, and UAPB is 25th.

