UNDER THE RADAR: Watson Chapel’s Khamani Cooper

On Wednesdays, we feature an in-state prospect who could be flying under the radar of college coaches. This week's UTR prospect is Watson Chapel’s Khamani Cooper.

Class: 2023

Position: Combo guard

Size: 6-2, 175 pounds

Stats: As a sophmore, Cooper averaged 17 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists.

Offer: Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Interest: Centeral Arkansas

Coach Marcus Adams on Cooper:

“He shoots it really really well at a high level. His in-between game has gotten so much better where he can shoot the midrange and also get to the rim. This kid has so much potential. He’s playing with the Woodz (Elite) so he has an opportunity to get some really good exposure. I think in the '23 class he’s going to be one of those special ones in the state of Arkansas.”

Adams on Cooper's great range:

“When it comes to that three ball he has unbelievable range. He can set shot, he can come off of pin down — whatever you want it."