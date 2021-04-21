Water park opening in works

The plan is to open White Hall's Crenshaw Springs around the Memorial Day weekend, unless ordered to remain closed by Gov. Asa Hutchinson or the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Because of the covid-19 pandemic, the water park at 9801 Dollarway Road didn't open during the 2020 summer season. The exact opening date has yet to be determined.

"Hiring began yesterday...but we are still taking applications" for concession workers, lifeguards and janitorial staff, said Jeff May, the assistant to White Hall Mayor Noel Foster.

The park employs as many as 80 each summer, with many coming from neighboring towns including Rison, Star City, Pine Bluff and Redfield.

It features two large flume slides, a lazy river, a toddler splash area and slide, a zero-depth entry area, diving boards and a rock-climbing wall, as well as a restaurant and plenty of space to soak up the sun.

May said it draws visitors from around Central Arkansas but as far away as Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee, as well.

The attraction maintains a small town feel, he said, which is one of the reasons the park is so popular, and May believes this year could prove a big year.

That is, in part, because some out-of-country travel bans remain and people are still cautious about staying in hotels and eating in restaurants, while the water park offers outdoor activities close to home.

Several factors had to be considered before the decision was made to reopen. There were logistical and financial considerations, with their utmost concern being the risk of covid transmission.

City-owned water park

In 2013, White Hall voters decided to reach deep into their own pockets to fund the construction of the Crenshaw Springs Water Park for some good, clean family fun.

It officially opened in June 2014, with ticket and concession sales funding its continued operation and the upkeep of the park. Any extra money is used to help support the White Hall Community Center.

Safety first

"We will continue to monitor this on-going public (covid-19) health crisis...," May said.

They will continue to follow CDC guidelines and spacing furniture.

"Crenshaw Springs works diligently to provide the safest and most enjoyable experience for our guests," May said.

Water park guests and employees will be "our No. 1 priority," he said.

The Crenshaw Springs Water Park will be open Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Sunday from 1-7 p.m.

Admission for kids 3 and younger is free for a 1-day pass; it's $10 for kids four through 12; and $12 for 13 and up. It's $10 for seniors and active military.

A 10-visit pass, with no age or residency restrictions is $100, and a season pass for White Hall School District residents is $55.

Open and welcoming members and guests

The James "Jitters" Morgan White Hall Community Center, which also houses the White Hall Recreation Complex, has reopened. It was also closed due to the pandemic.

The center includes amenities such as meeting rooms along with recreational areas. May said there are some restrictions in place such as group size limits among non-family attendees.

As with the Crenshaw Springs Water Park, May said he believes it will be a busy year and is already fielding inquiries about weddings and other celebrations.

The White Hall Community Center and the Recreation Complex, 9801 Dollarway Road, is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The basketball court is open Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and Saturday from 1 until 5 p.m.

For more information about the Crenshaw Springs Water Park or the White Hall Community Center, go to www.whitehallar.org, or call (870) 247-6964.