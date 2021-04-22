The Arkansas Court of Appeals released opinions Wednesday. The court's ruling and the names of the cases are reprinted here. The full opinions and other court proceedings, including per curiam decisions, orders and submissions, can be found on the Internet at arcourts.gov.

PROCEEDINGS OF April 21, 2021

CHIEF JUDGE BRANDON J. HARRISON

CV-20-381. Noah Steffy v. Alecia Steffy, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed. Abramson and Gruber, JJ., agree.

JUDGE RITA W. GRUBER

CV-20-687. Mark Garner v. Arkansas Department of Human Services and Minor Child, from Sebastian County Circuit Court, Fort Smith District. Affirmed; motion to withdraw granted. Harrison, C.J., and Abramson, J., agree.

JUDGE RAYMOND R. ABRAMSON

CR-20-215. Erskine Flamer, Jr. v. State of Arkansas, from Ashley County Circuit Court. Reversed and remanded. Gruber, Vaught, and Murphy, JJ., agree. Klappenbach and Barrett, JJ., dissent.

CR-20-414. Raul Torres-Garcia v. State of Arkansas, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed; remanded to correct the sentencing order. Harrison, C.J., and Gruber, J., agree.

CV-18-975. Teresa Genz, Kathern Cooksey, Cassandra Julich, Logan Genz, Taylor Genz, Jerry Genz, and Lance Cooksey v. Amy Carter Cooksey, Individually and as Trustee of the James E. Cooksey Trust u/t/d March 11, 2010, from Washington County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE ROBERT J. GLADWIN

CV-20-490. Michael Gordin Maddin v. Arkansas Department of Human Services, from Faulkner County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Barrett and Hixson, JJ., agree.

JUDGE BART F. VIRDEN

CV-20-293. John Roach v. James Roach and Joe Roach, from Marion County Circuit Court. Dismissed. Murphy and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE PHILLIP T. WHITEAKER

CR-20-489. Robert Hurd v. State of Arkansas, from White County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Vaught, JJ., agree.

JUDGE KENNETH S. HIXSON

CR-20-324. Linquinton Dean v. State of Arkansas, from Pulaski County Circuit Court, First Division. Affirmed. Gladwin and Barrett, JJ., agree.

JUDGE MIKE MURPHY

CV-20-449. Jessica Donham v. Jake Frauenthal, from Benton County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Virden and Brown, JJ., agree.

JUDGE WAYMOND M. BROWN

CV-20-504. Robert Pratt v. Landers McLarty Bentonville, Federated Mutual Ins. Co., and Death and Permanent Total Disability Trust Fund, from the Arkansas Workers' Compensation Commission. Affirmed. Virden and Murphy, JJ., agree.

JUDGE LARRY D. VAUGHT

CV-20-443. Patrick Minahan v. Rachel Leigh Williams, from Pope County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Klappenbach and Whiteaker, JJ., agree.

JUDGE STEPHANIE POTTER BARRETT

CR-20-491. Christopher W. Terrell v. State of Arkansas, from Poinsett County Circuit Court. Affirmed. Gladwin and Hixson, JJ., agree.