Arkansas will play Friday doubleheader at South Carolina

For the third consecutive SEC series, No. 1 Arkansas has a pair of nine-inning games scheduled for the same day.

The Razorbacks and No. 11 South Carolina will play the second and third games of their series Friday at Founders Park in Columbia, S.C. The first game of the doubleheader is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Central on Friday. The second game is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m.

Arkansas and South Carolina are scheduled to open their series Thursday at 6 p.m. with a game that will be televised by SEC Network.

The schedule change is being made due to Saturday’s forecast in Columbia. According to the National Weather Service, there is a 90% chance of rain and possibly thunderstorms beginning Saturday afternoon and continuing into the night.

Because the series is scheduled to begin on a Thursday, it cannot extend past Saturday. The doubleheader will include two nine-inning games because it is not scheduled for the third day of the series.

Arkansas (30-6, 11-4 SEC) has played nine-inning doubleheaders the past two weeks at Ole Miss and at home against Texas A&M when games were rained out on the opening day of the series. The Razorbacks split the doubleheader with Ole Miss with a 7-3 victory and 13-6 loss, and swept the doubleheader from Texas A&M with victories of 13-0 and 2-1 in 10 innings.

South Carolina (24-10, 10-5) also played a doubleheader last Saturday at LSU, but those games were seven innings apiece. The Gamecocks won both games by scores of 4-2 and 9-0.

The Razorbacks enter this week’s series tied with Vanderbilt in the overall SEC standings, one game ahead of South Carolina, Tennessee and Mississippi State midway through the conference schedule.