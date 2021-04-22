A's rally in 10th, extend win streak to 11 games

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Ramon Laureano thought there was something in the air. He smelled victory.

"It's like the Bay Area wind. It just smells like you're going to win," Laureano said Wednesday after the Oakland Athletics extended their winning streak to 11 with a 10th-inning rally fueled by two errors for a 13-12 victory over the Minnesota Twins.

Luis Arraez threw away Laureano's grounder for Minnesota's second error in the 10th inning as two runs scored.

"It's just baseball, and it's hard to understand," Laureano said. "We were still loose and having fun, so we knew we would win."

Nelson Cruz had two home runs and four RBI for the Twins, and Byron Buxton hit a two-run home run against Lou Trivino for a 12-10 lead in the 10th.

Alex Colome (1-2) got the first two outs in the bottom half with the automatic runner on second, then walked Seth Brown and Elvis Andrus to load the bases.

Mark Canha hit what should have been a game-ending grounder to second baseman Travis Blankenhorn, who entered as a pinch runner for Josh Donaldson in the 10th, but Blankenhorn allowed the ball to bounce off his glove for a run-scoring error.

Laureano hit a one-hopper to Arraez for what again should have been the final out. Arraez, who had moved to third from second base for the 10th, sailed his throw over first baseman Willians Astudillo as the tying and winning runs scored.

RANGERS 7, ANGELS 4 Adolis Garcia hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the eighth inning in Texas' victory over Los Angeles. Nate Lowe also homered, immediately after Garcia's drive for the Rangers.

ROYALS 9, RAYS 8 Salvador Perez hit a game-ending RBI single, and Kansas City avoided a sweep by topping Tampa Bay. Jorge Soler, Hunter Dozier and Carlos Santana homered for Kansas City.

BLUE JAYS 6, RED SOX 3 Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit an RBI single in the first inning and Toronto scored three more runs in the second against Garrett Richards (0-2) to defeat Boston.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

PHILLIES 6, GIANTS 5 Andrew Knapp hit the winning single in the ninth inning, Bryce Harper had a tying home run in the seventh and Philadelphia beat San Francisco.

BREWERS 4, PADRES 2 Omar Narvaez hit a two-run home run and Milwaukee beat San Diego to complete a three-game sweep.

DIAMONDBACKS 5-8, REDS 4-5 Josh VanMeter hit a tying three-run home run in the ninth inning against his former team, and Arizona beat Cincinnati in 10 innings for their second win of the day. In the conclusion of Tuesday night's suspended game, Arizona held on for a victory. Stefan Crichton pitched a scoreless ninth inning for his second save.

CUBS 16, METS 4 Javier Baez hit a grand slam and Chicago took advantage of a season-high four errors by New York. Baez scored three runs and hit his sixth career slam off reliever Trevor Hildenberger in the sixth inning.

INTERLEAGUE

BRAVES 4, YANKEES 1 Ian Anderson took a shutout into the seventh inning, Austin Riley homered and Atlanta scraped by with just four hits to beat punchless New York.

MARLINS 3, ORIOLES 0 Rookie Trevor Rogers (2-1) didn't allow a runner past second base while pitching a career-high seven innings in his 11th major league start, and Miami split the two-game series with Baltimore.

ROCKIES 6, ASTROS 3 Austin Gomber (1-2) got his first victory for Colorado, allowing two hits over six innings to send Houston to its ninth loss in 10 games.

PIRATES 3-2, TIGERS 2-5 Tyler Anderson pitched five solid innings and Pittsburgh beat Detroit in the first game of a doubleheader. Detroit rallied to win the second game, with Jonathan Schoop hitting a go-ahead home run in a three-run fifth inning.

