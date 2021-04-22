Sections
Benefits With Friends

Benefits With Friends: Race for Hope set

by Carin Schoppmeyer | Today at 1:00 a.m.
NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER --01/26/2015-- Richard Embry with Hope Cancer Resources helps patient Rowena Smith into his vehicle on Monday Jan. 26, 2015, at the Highlands Oncology Center in Rogers. Embry was transporting Smith to her Holiday Island home following treatment at the center.

The 17th annual Heather Ridley-Fleeman Battle for Hope 5K/10K to benefit Hope Cancer Resources is set for May 1 at Bentonville High School's Old Tiger Stadium. The race may be run in-person or virtually, but official race timing will not be available this year. Organizers say the race falls on what would have been its namesake's 45th birthday.

"The event began in 2005 as a way to honor the life of Heather Ridley-Fleeman and raise awareness of colon cancer. Heather died in 2004 at the young age of 28 after a long battle with colon cancer. The following year, a close group of Heather's family and friends partnered with Hope Cancer Resources to help make sure other cancer patients have access to the care they need during treatment and to educate individuals that early detection does save lives."

Registration for in-person and virtual options is $30 for adults or $20 for children 12 or younger. Deadline for registration is April 26, and packet pickup will be 8 a.m.-6 p.m. April 29 and 30. There will be no race-day registration or packet pickup.

The mission of Hope Cancer Resources is "to provide compassionate, professional cancer support and education in the Northwest Arkansas region today and tomorrow. Our vision is to provide hope and enhance quality of life by expanding prevention, wellness and comprehensive cancer support services in our region."

-- Carin Schoppmeyer

cschoppmeyer@nwadg.com

Heather Ridley-Fleeman Race for Hope

Who: Hope Cancer Resources

What: In-person or virtual 5K/10K

When: 7:30 a.m. May 1

Where: Old Tiger Stadium in Bentonville

Registration: $30 for adults or $20 for children 12 or younger

Information: (479) 361-5847 or heathersraceforhope.com

