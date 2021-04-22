Boys, girls mark track team wins

PEA RIDGE -- The boys and girls track teams are giving their high school storage space problems with another double victory in a track invitational.

The girls cruised to a comfortable 157-98 win over runner up Shiloh with the boys having a closer time of it in besting large school runner up Siloam Springs 139-131.

After trailing the Hawks most of the day, the Panthers scored big in the 300-meter hurdles to take a narrow 121-119 lead. However, the Hawks got a first from Patrick Elliott and a fifth from Cade Mann to outscore Siloam 14-0 in the event to take a 119-111 lead. Siloam won the 3,200-meter but Grandon Grant took second and Levi Schultz third to outscore the Panthers 14-10 to take a 133-121 lead, clinching the meet.

The girls got off to a great start in the field events, besting Shiloh 52-22 and led throughout the competition. They won with 157, followed by Shiloh 98, Siloam Springs 76, Gravette 74, West Fork 66, Farmington 56, Providence 40, Northwest Classical 40, Gentry 32, Prairie Grove 28, Elkins 15, Decatur 4 and The New School 1.

Blakelee Winn led the girls with 38 individual points. She won the 200-meter (26.8), the long jump (18'2"), the shot put (32'3") and was second in the discus (90'2").

Three other LadyHawks were individual champions. Kamree Dye won the 100-meter (13.2), Harmony Reynolds took the 1,600-meter (5:54.5), and Liz Vasquez captured the 3,200-meter (13:13.2). Vasquez was also second in the 1,600-meter (5:54.6) with Reynolds also taking sixth in the 800-meter (2:32.2)

Oliva Scates was a triple-event individual scorer. She was fourth in the 1,600-meter (6:15.4), fifth in the 3,200-meter (13.54) and eighth in the 800-meter (2:54.6).

Other double scorers were: Dallice White, third in the shot put (28'9") and fourth in the discus (88'3"); Allie King, sixth in the pole vault (7'5"), and seventh in the 3,200-meter (15:04) and Mikayla Humphrey, sixth in the long jump (14'5") and eighth in the triple jump (28'1"). The scoring was rounded out with Trinity Alley's fifth in the pole vault (8'9") and Hayley West's seventh in the shot put (24'5").

The regular senior season will conclude next week with the 4A-1 District Championships, followed by the 4A State Meet, then the Meet of Champs for qualifiers, and the State Decathalon/Heptathalon.