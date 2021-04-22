MUSIC MADNESS: Butterfly lands at Stickyz; Bluesboy Jag revisits SoMa

Butterfly will perform at 9 p.m. Friday at Stickyz Rock ‘n’ Roll Chicken Shack, 107 River Market Ave., Little Rock. (501) 372-7707; stickyz.com.

Tickets for Butterfly’s show are $12 in advance or $14 at the door if any remain.

Katrice “Butterfly” Newbill, who began her career in 1990 as lead singer and founder of New Orleans’ all female reggae band The Irie Dawtas, now leads her own five-piece band, Irie Soul. She performs reggae, rhythm and blues and gospel and has played at the House of Blues, the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival and the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans as well as Riverfest. She has recorded or performed with Charmaine Neville, the Baptiste Brothers and Irma Thomas. She has a vocal range from mezzo-soprano to first tenor.

Country rock singer Zac Dunlap, along with opening acts Brian Mullen and Josh Stewart, will perform at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Stickyz. Tickets are $15 in advance, also at the door, if any remain.

Bluesboy Jag’s show was rained out last week, so he’ll try again Friday at the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room. (Special to the Democrat-Gazette)

◼️ Bluesboy Jag, whose show a week ago was postponed due to rain and cold conditions, will try again, from 5:30- 8:30 p.m. Friday, at the SoMa Outdoor Dining Room, 13th and Main streets, Little Rock. Admission is free.

◼️ Rob Moore will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at Walter’s Green Room & Speakeasy, 5018 Kavanaugh Blvd., Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 663-4152; heightscornermarket.com. Walter’s is a full service bar and restaurant at Heights Corner Market.

◼️ Ricki D will perform at 5:30 p.m. today at Town Pump, 1321 Rebsamen Park Road, Little Rock. Admission is free. (501) 663-9802.

◼️ Stays in Vegas will perform from 8-10 p.m. Saturday at Vino’s, 923 W. Seventh St., Little Rock. (501) 375-8466; vinosbrewpub.com.

◼️ Byron Hayes will perform 7 p.m. today and at 8 p.m. Friday; DJ Bbox will perform at 10 p.m. Friday at Cannibal & Craft, 307 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. (501) 414-8870; cannibalandcraftlr.com.

◼️ Travis Mobley & Friends will perform at 7:30 p.m. today and “Friday Night Live” will be held at 8 p.m. Friday at The Library Kitchen + Lounge, 313 President Clinton Ave., Suite 100, Little Rock. (501) 916-9826; thelibrarylr.com.

BENTON

Cory Fontenot will perform at 6:30 p.m. today at Valhalla Restaurant & Axe Throwing, 224 W. South St., Benton. (501) 316-4082; valhallabenton.com. Admission is free.

BODCAW

The Quebe Sisters will perform at a barbecue dinner at 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Miracle Farms Market, 659 Nevada 15 Road, Rosston. The meal and concert ticket, $25, can be reserved at miraclefarms.ticketleap.com. (870) 703-7266; miraclefarmsmarket.com. In the event of rain, the dinner and concert will be moved to the gym at Garrett Memorial Baptist Church, 1 Genesis Drive, Hope.

CONWAY

R@ndom will perform at 8 p.m. Friday and The Wandering Troubadours will perform at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kings Live Music, 1020 Front St., Conway. Admission is $5. (501) 205-8512: kingslivemusic.com.

EL DORADO

Dylan Scott will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the MAD Amphitheater, 101 E. Locust St, El Dorado. Seating is general admission, by sections of pods, starting at $60 for lawn pod of two tickets. Chairs are not provided for the lawn section; regular chairs are provided for lower and pad/pavilion sections. (870) 444-3057; tix.eldomad.com.

FAYETTEVILLE

Brick Fields band will present “Blues Therapy” from 6- 8 p.m. Wednesday at Morano’s, 2179 W. MLK, Fayetteville. Admission is $5. (479) 935-4800.

FORT SMITH

Ward Davis will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Temple Live, 200 N. 11th St., Fort Smith. Tickets are $60 each at a table for two. (479) 222-6186; fortsmith.templelive.com.

◼️ Wynonna and The Big Noise will perform at 8 p.m. Wednesday at Temple Live. Tickets range from $45 to $100.

HOT SPRINGS

Lee Street Lyrical will perform at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Legendary Vapors, 315 Park Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 463-4463; thelegendaryvaporshotsprings.com.

Tickets are $35. Lee Street Lyrical is a duo, consisting of guitarist Buddy Case and singer Casey Penn.

◼️ A Pow Wow, a Native American Heritage Celebration, featuring the Whirlwind Tails Dance Troupe of Park Hill, Okla., will be held from 11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m. Friday at National Park College, 101 College Drive, Hot Springs. (Outside the student Commons.) Admission is free. np.edu.

◼️ Cliff & Susan will perform at 9 p.m. Friday and The Shari Bales Band will perform at 9 p.m. Saturday at The Big Chill, 910 Higdon Ferry Road, Hot Springs. (501) 624-5185.

Cliff & Susan will also play in the infield at Oaklawn Racing & Gaming Resort at 11 a.m. and between races Saturday and Sunday and April 30-May 1 as the live racing season winds down. Admission is free. (The duo suggests patrons dress up on May 1, which is also the date of the Kentucky Derby.) oaklawn.com.

◼️ Brass Tacks will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at Fat Jack’s Oyster Sports Bar & Grill, 101 Central Ave., Hot Springs. (501) 623-5225.

HOT SPRINGS VILLAGE

Lance Daniels will perform at 7 pm. Friday and Kenny Mann and Danger Zone will perform at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Beehive, 220 Minorca Road, Hot Springs Village. (501) 777-8176; beehibehsv.com. Admission is free.

JASPER

The Fonky Donkey Duo (Ben “Swamp Donkey” Brenner and Gil Franklin) will perform from 6- 9 p.m. Saturday at the Low Gap Café, on Arkansas 74 near Jasper. (See website for GPS coordinates.) (870) 861-5848; lowgapcafe.com.

MALVERN

Vive Chihuahua will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Whiskey Rodeo Arena, 25938 Arkansas 84 in Malvern, just off I-30’s Social Hill exit. Admission is free. (501) 612-7259.

STAY TUNED

Singer-songwriter Todd Snider has released a trailer for his documentary, “First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder: A Visual Album Documentary Film.” It will be shown at toddsnider.net/doc/. His 19th solo album, “First Agnostic Church of Hope and Wonder,” will be released Friday on Aimless Records/Thirty Tigers.

◼️ Allison Moorer and her sister, Shelby Lynne, will perform at 8 p.m. Friday at shelbylynne.com.

◼️ Festival International, the outstanding music festival in Lafayette, La., each April, is now being called the Virtual/Immersive Festival International, going on Friday through Sunday. To see a preview of this year’s music lineup, go to lafayettetravel.com for a 1 minute, 40 second video. The site also has a 30-year photo retrospective. (This is the brave, and free, festival that always “competed” with its neighboring New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival’s first weekend. That festival has moved to October).

◼️ Jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders’ film, “Promises: Through Congress,” will be streamed simultaneously on whitney.org and thebroad.org at 2 p.m. Saturday. For more information, see listentopromises.com.

◼️ Mary Gauthier will again host the free Sundays with Mary featuring Cliff Eberhardt & Louise Mosrie at 2 p.m. Sunday on youtube.com/officialmarygauthier.

◼️ Country singer Tracy Lawrence, who was raised in Foreman, will mark his 30 years of making music with a virtual livestream concert from The Warehouse in Nashville, Tenn., at 7 p.m. Tuesday on stageit.com. He and his band will perform hits from throughout his career, along with new music from his latest album, “Volume 1: Stairway to Heaven Highway to Hell,” which is set for release Friday. Tickets to the concert are 150 “notes” ($15) on stageit.com.

TICKETS

Thomas Rhett, who Sunday night was named male artist of the year by the Academy of Country Music, is bringing his “Center Point Road Tour” to the WalMart Amp in Rogers for a show Oct. 3. Tickets, ranging from $35.50 to $129.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. (479) 443-5600 or amptickets.com.

◼️ The Murphy Arts District in El Dorado has announced some future shows in oil country. Call (870) 444-3007 or see eldomad.com.

◼️ The Allman Betts Band will perform at 7:30 p.m. May 1 in the First Financial Music Hall. Tickets range from $40 to $70.

◼️ Trey Johnson will perform at 8 p.m. May 8 in the First Financial Music Hall. Tickets are $5 and sold in tables of two or four.

◼️ Tab Benoit will perform at the First Financial Music Hall at 7 p.m. June 26. Tickets are $5 (free to first responders and health care workers who show ID).

◼️ The Avett Brothers and Tyler Childers will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 14 in the MAD Amphitheater. Seating is general admission (blanket or beach chairs) and tickets are $75 lawn or $105 for pit.

◼️ Whiskey Myers, along with Bones Owens, will perform Sept. 17 in the First Financial Music Hall. Ticket prices have not been announced.

◼️ Snoop Dogg with Bone Thugs-n-Harmony will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 2 in the MAD Amphitheater. Seating will be in sections and tickets range from $70 to $115.