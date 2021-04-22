Boxing event at Pine Bluff Saturday

Gloves Not Guns will host Boxing Back in the “Bluff,” a Region 6 USA Amateur Boxing event on Saturday at the Pine Bluff Convention Center.

The doors will open at 3 p.m. The cost to attend is $5 for adults, $3 for children and $10 for ringside seats. Masks are required, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

“Come down and support a local gym and see what our town is producing,” a flier says on the Gloves Not Guns Facebook page.

Details: Coach Albert Brewer at (870) 329-3875 or Nelson Roberson (501) 305-9928.

Business plans expansion ceremony

A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be held to celebrate the expansion of Sarah Mae Crafts and the opening of Purpose Salon, 2618 W. 28th Ave., in the Oak Park Village Shopping Center.

The event will be held at 11:30 a.m. Friday, according to the newsletter from the Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Community Center continues Tai Chi

The White Hall Community Center is continuing its Tai Chi program through May 6. Participants will meet for approximately 30 minutes at 1 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. Sessions began April 13, according to a notice on the White Hall Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

The Tai Chi program is sponsored by the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences (UAMS) South Central Center on Aging. The program is led by a certified Tai Chi instructor. This is a beginners program, so no special skills needed.

“Tai Chi is an evidence-based program, which means, it is proven to work,” according to the notice.

The program decreases one’s overall risk of falling while it helps a person to improve balance, stabilityor steadiness, posture, strength mental health, cognitive function and pain management.

Whether a person needs relief from pain or just wants to be active, this program provides many benefits to everyday life.

All guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will be followed including social distancing, face masks and health screenings. Registration is required. Details: (870) 879-1440 or nd-bates@uams.edu or UAMScentersonaging.org or Face-book/UAMScaregiving.

Simmons lists first-quarter earnings

Simmons First National Corp. announced net income of $67.4 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, compared to $77.2 million for the same period in 2020, a decrease of $9.8 million, or 12.7%, due in significant part to the difference in the gains on sale of securities recognized during the periods.

Diluted earnings per share were $0.62, a decrease of $0.06, or 8.8%, compared to the same period in the prior year, according to the Tuesday news release.

Included in first quarter 2021 results were $634,000 in net after-tax merger-related and net branch right-sizing costs as well as a $4 million after-tax gain primarily associated with the sale of branches in Illinois.

Grady Class of ’71 plans 50th reunion

The Grady High School Class of 1971 Reunion Committee invites all its classmates to the 50th class reunion. A Zoom Class Reunion will be held at 5 p.m. May 9, (Mother’s Day), the day of graduation 50 years ago, according to a news release.

Classmates should contact Barbara Johnson Wilborn at (501) 888-7812 or Barbara Williams Dixon at (501) 888-6604 to receive the access information for the reunion link.

The first stop will be Imagination Hawaii. Participants should grab some bright colors and a “lei” and board the 50 year ride to the Virtual Hawaiian Imagination Excursion. Details: Facebook https://m.face-book.com/grady1971.

Business Expo sponsorships open

Pine Bluff Regional Chamber of Commerce is planning its Business Expo for Aug. 19 at the Pine Bluff Convention Center and sponsorships are still open.

All major sponsorships will include a sponsor’s business logo in the breakfast program and verbal recognition during the Business Expo breakfast, according to the Chamber newsletter.

While many sponsorships are already taken, opportunities are still available: VIP Wristbands — supply 2,000 wristbands to be distributed to exhibitors with choice of company inscription or company logo; Hospitality Suite — large area reserved for booth workers to relax, network and grab a quick snack provided by sponsor; Community Spotlight — Give local non-profits the opportunity to spotlight their services at Business Expo; Arena Centerpieces — Provide centerpieces of choice on arena floor tables surrounding Chamber booth; Live Remote — Spot on live Chamber radio show where sponsor can invite public to attend Business Expo as well as give themselves a shout-out; Breakfast Program Ad — Ad placement in breakfast program book that sits at 450-plus seats.

Information regarding booth reservations will be announced later. For details about sponsorship pricing, interested participants may call Jennifer Kline at 870-535-0110 or email jennifer@jeffersoncountyalliance.com.