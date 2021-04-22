Marriage Licenses

Marvel Esquivel, 36, and Yolanda Berganza Recinos, 33, both of Alexander.

Jason Witham, 41, and Tiffany Head, 33, both of Little Rock.

Melissa Kempkes, 35, and Christon Bertus, 30, both of Little Rock.

Shirley Williams, 37, and Gary Chandler, 47, both of Little Rock.

Gaylan Lewallen, 29, of Little Rock, and Jo Arellanes, 35, of Bryant.

Derrick Liston, 38, and Osbaldo Abarca, 30, both of Little Rock.

Shannon Hill, 28, and Victoria McFadden, 31, both of Little Rock.

Kenneth Hamilton, 29, and Laquita Leon, 27, both of Jacksonville.

Larry Breedlove, 67, and Dresden Jackson, 65, both of Little Rock.

Jami Everett, 50, and Candy Henry, 47, both of North Little Rock.

Tyrice West, 40, and ShaQuilla Jones, 39, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1176 Brian Miller v. Marica Miller.

21-1177 Robert Gower v. Jennifer Gower.

21-1178 Theresa Billson v. Chad Billson.

21-1179 Charles Hardy, Jr. v. Carol Hardy.

21-1181 Kevin Wright v. Rachael Wright.

21-1184 James Phillips v. Tracy Dauterman.

21-1185 Kabrina Battle v. Julien Battle, Sr.

21-1186 Terry Perry v. Alan Perry.

21-1188 Don May v. Gundega Nigale.

GRANTED

20-2503 Kathryn Whitfield v. Caleb Whitfield.

20-3242 Abigail Mohnacky v. Jacob Mohnacky.

20-3451 Chandle Carpenter v. David Carpenter.

21-113 Bradley Rogers v. Amanda Rogers.

21-554 Esteban Santiago v. Samantha Fraticelli.

21-758 Karen Stevenson v. Dale Darsch, Jr.