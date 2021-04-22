10 years later, authorities seek new information in slaying of Arkansas guardsman

It’s been a decade since Army veteran and active-duty Arkansas National Guard member Jason Jackson was found dead inside a vehicle in Little Rock, and authorities are again asking for the public’s assistance with any new information.

Jackson was found dead on April 22, 2011, inside a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu in the 1600 block of Arch Street by a real estate agent, authorities said.

According to authorities, Jackson was 31 at the time of his murder.

In a news conference Thursday morning, Lt. Robert Garrett said authorities were looking for evidence linking persons of interest who were developed early in the case to the killing. There hasn’t yet been enough evidence for the prosecuting attorney to assess charges, he said.

“We’re confident that we know who committed this crime,” he said. “I would be more confident if we can get assistance from the public.”

He asked anyone who might have information related to this incident to contact the Pulaski County sheriff’s office.