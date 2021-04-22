Garfield man dies in crash

BENTONVILLE -- A Garfield man died April 12 after the car he was driving hit a concrete barrier, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Allan Timbes, 69, was driving north on Interstate 49 at 3:22 p.m. April 12, when his vehicle went off the left side of the road, through the median and over Slaughter Pen Road before running into a barrier, according to a fatal crash report by Arkansas State Police.

Timbes was taken to Northwest Medical Center in Bentonville after the crash, according to the report.